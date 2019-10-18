This Chef’s Knife Is One of the Toughest We Tested—and It’s 60% Off

Image zoom Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images

We’re entering the time of year when we need our kitchen tools to come through. No breaking down in the middle of roasting the Thanksgiving turkey, prepping a dip for dinner guests, or baking cookies for an office swap. We’re relying on kitchen workhorses, foolproof cookware that will shine in the hustle of holiday entertaining.

Thankfully, we know just the thing. When we tested a lineup of 14 top-rated chef’s knives over two weeks, one of the toughest we found was the J.A. Henckels International Classic 8-inch Chef's Knife. And right now, you can snag one of your own for 60 percent off.

Image zoom Amazon

To buy: $44 (originally $109); amazon.com

“These are the indestructible German blades that Hayward would take to a desert island,” wrote our tester. “Both are made of slightly softer steel than the best Japanese knives, and therefore they feel a little less sharp. They are heavy and powerful, less nimble than the lighter knives, but they are both excellent at cutting up a chicken (including cutting through the chicken breastbone to spit the breasts, which I was afraid to do with some of the sharper blades) and cubing butternut squash—far and away the best at those two tasks of all the knives I tested. If you cook big cuts of meat often, one of these is probably the best for you. And they are good all-around: There’s nothing they can’t do.”

RELATED: The Best Chef’s Knife, According to Our Editors

The J.A. Henckel’s fully forged construction provides durability and a seamless transition from blade to handle, while its ergonomic, triple-rivet handle ensure balance and comfort. It’s ideal for everything from dicing an onion to deboning a chicken, and will stay sharp for hundreds of slices.

On Amazon, shoppers rave about the knives, saying how well-balanced, sharp, and durable they are. Most of all, reviewers say it’s an incredible value.

“I'm not a professional chef, but I like to fancy myself a pretty good home chef, and I was looking for a knife that would hold up against the culinary challenges I might throw at it without breaking the bank,” wrote a user. “I honestly feel like this might be the best value knife for that purpose. It's extremely sharp, has a nice weight, and fits my hand like a glove. I've been loving every minute of working with it so far, and I'm looking forward to using it for many years to come.”

Another added, “I am lucky enough to own three incredible knives, a Shun 7" Santoku, a Wusthof 7" Santoku, and my J.A. Henckels International 8". The Henckel is my favorite. It is beautifully made and really the best for general cooking purposes. I love, love the weight. It's solid, and the blade is sturdy, yet tapers to a wonderful edge. And I can use it for finer cutting that a person might generally reserve for a paring knife. Really, if you are debating brands and are wondering how the more expensive knives compare, I would have to say that some of the others' appeal is more based on trend than longevity.”

While the impressive tool typically retails for $109, you can get it now for just $44. You’d better hurry, though—a deal this good won’t last for long!