This Cookware Is Made In the Same Factory as All-Clad, But It Costs So Much Less

Brandless luxury retailer Italic just made its foray into kitchen goods with the launch of a high-quality cookware set. For the uninitiated, Italic offers high-quality apparel and home goods at lower prices by sourcing products from top manufacturers without the labels and subsequent markups that come with shopping name brands.

For just $195, you can purchase Italic’s Zest Seven-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set, which includes four basic pots and pans. It comes with a 10-by-2-inch frying pan, a 3-quart saucepan and lid, a 3.5-quart sauté pan and lid, and an 8-quart stock pot and lid.

The cookware features a magnetic stainless-steel exterior and an aluminum core with a non-stick ceramic coating; non-stick materials make the cookware easy to clean, and the aluminum core helps to heat up food evenly. And it’s eco-friendly since the coating doesn’t contain the toxic chemical PFOA.

Made in the same factory as brands like All-Clad, Zwilling, and Calphalon, the seven-piece ceramic cookware set would typically retail for $350 to $550. However, it’s available from Italic for up to 50% less.

The durable cookware set makes a great starter kit for both novice chefs and pros. It comes with everything you need to prepare just about any type of meal, but the pared-down collection won’t take up too much space in your kitchen cabinets.

Not only do you get four pots and pans when you purchase the set, but Italic will also donate one meal per order to a child in need. Head to Italic to stock up on the affordable cookware set and support a good cause now.

