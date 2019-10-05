Drink Pennywise Punch and Scary Shots at This ‘It’ Pop-Up Bar

Image zoom PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Fresh off transforming into a Parks and Recreation-themed pop-up this August, which allowed guests to drink Snake Juice and eat meals inspired by JJ’s Diner, Chicago’s Replay Lincoln Park is back with another theme—and this time, it’s decidedly more spooky. On October 11, the bar will become It-themed, drawing inspiration from Stephen King’s novel-turned horror film of the same name. The space will temporarily become the fictional town of Derry, Maine, which is home to the notorious creepy clown of our nightmares, Pennywise.

In conjunction with the pop-up, Replay’s bar will offer several themed cocktails. First up is This Is It, made with black vodka and cherry juice soda topped with a pearl dust garnish; there’s also A Pennywise Punch, comprised of dark, light, and spiced rum with passion fruit and fresh citrus juices. The S.S. Georgie appropriately has a Luxardo Cherry Sangue Morlacco floater in it, so you should eerily mutter “you’ll float too” while you drink it, and there’s a Winter Fire option, too, made with Maestro Dobel Tequila and muddled blackberry smash topped with a flaming rosemary garnish. If you’re not into cocktails, you can grab a homemade pumpkin spice spiked seltzer or knock back shots—pick from “Scary, Not Scary, and Very Scary.”

The decor in Replay will be equally as spooky as the drinks, complete with plenty of red balloons and Pennywise “scaring children everywhere in sight.” Guests will see the abandoned house at 29 Neibolt Street (aka the “Well House”) where the Losers’ Club goes to look for It, as well as a funhouse filled with mirrors, an “80s aesthetic area” complete with tube TVs, and a photo-opp with the sewer that Georgie gets dragged into—get near it at your own risk. You’ll also have the option to take part in several events during the span of the pop-up, including It trivia, a Derry Afternoon Day Party, costume contests, karaoke, and more. Plus, there will be a series of doors guests can open with (likely scary) surprises behind each, according to the announcement. The pop-up will run through Halloween—if you ask us, it sounds like the perfect scary night out.