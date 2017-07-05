Iron Maiden Will Release a New Beer in the Fall

British heavy metal group Iron Maiden is releasing a new beer called “Hallowed.”

The Belgian-style beer will be produced by the British brewery Robinsons, the same brewery the group used when they released their first beer back in 2013, called Trooper. According to Billboard, Trooper has sold 15 million pints since then. They’ve also released two special edition beers, Trooper 666 and Red ‘N’ Black.

“What makes this brew pretty special is that we’re adopting a Belgian yeast for the first time,” Bruce Dickinson, the band’s front man, said in a statement. “I’m a big fan of Belgian beers, so I jumped at the chance to brew my own.

Dickinson collaborated with Robinsons’ master brewer Martyn Weeks on Hallowed. The beer comes in at 6.0% ABV, and will be one of the first beers brewed at Robinsons that uses Belgian yeast.

“You can sniff out a Belgian beer simply from its aromas: fruity, spicy and earthy,” Weeks added. “I think Hallowed drinkers are in for a treat.

Dickinson is a history buff and a beer aficionado, who has said it was one of his lifelong dreams to create his own signature brew.

“I thought I'd died and gone to heaven when we were asked to create our own beer. I have to say that I was very nervous: Robinsons are the only people I have had to audition for in 30 years,” he explained after the band released Trooper.

Hallowed’s label is emblazoned with Iron Maiden’s skeletal icon, Eddie, who is clothed in a monk’s robe as a tribute Trappist monastic brewing in Belgium. The beer will only be sold for four months, starting in October of this year.

Iron Maiden joins a tradition of metal groups who have dabbled in the beer business, including Kiss and AC/DC, proving that good beer really does rock.