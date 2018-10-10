NYC Ramen Joint to Give Away 1,000 Free Bowls This Month

Despite a few blips into the near-80s in New York City recently, fall is actually here. It’s the perfect time for cozy sweaters, hot lattes (pumpkin spice optional), and all manner of soups and stews. As far as I’m concerned there’s no better bowl to cut through the chill of autumn than ramen. A slow-simmered tonkotsu broth, slurp-able noodles, and a hit of hot sauce can turn a miserable, drizzly fall day right around. Luckily, if you happen to be a New Yorker or just visiting the Big Apple this month, one local ramen is going to sate your soup craving at absolutely no cost.

On Tuesday, October 16, Japanese ramen chain Ippudo is celebrating its tenth anniversary in the United States. Ippudo has locations in New York City, Berkeley, California, and a soon-to-be-opened Santa Monica outpost, as well as restaurants in 13 other countries (including Japan, obviously). But for those willing to hop in line and wait until the doors open at 11 a.m., a trip to the East Village location of the restaurant (65 Fourth Avenue―Between 9th and 10th Street―New York, NY 10003) will be worth a bowl of ramen to the first 1,000 lucky customers, according to Foodbeast.

That’s right, from opening until they run out, the first thousand people through the door will be treated to a free bowl of ramen, all because, well, Ippudo is just happy to here, apparently. The deal is good for that one day—October 16—only, first-come, first-serve.

Ippudo first opened its doors in Daimyo, Fukuoka, Japan back in 1985. It expanded to other regions in Japan and won multiple televised ramen championships (something the Food Network in America is sorely lacking) before making the international leap to New York in 2008. The first location on Fourth Avenue was followed by a second on West 51st Street.

[h/t Foodbeast]