PSA: Instant Pot Just Released a Star Wars Collection

We were truly taken by the Star Wars Le Creuset collection (alas, they only made nine of the beautiful Tatooine Dutch ovens), and now there's another Star Wars kitchen collaboration. Instant Pot has entered a galaxy far, far away with a new line of Star Wars-themed multi-cookers, sure to delight fans both young and old.

The five new editions (available exclusively at Williams Sonoma) include a 6-quart R2-D2, Stormtrooper, and Darth Vader for $100 each, a small 3-quart BB-8 for $80, and of course the 8-quart tribute to Chewbacca for $120. We know these special editions won’t last so if you already know exactly who you would gift these to, we suggest ordering them today.

Of course along with the appliances’ awesome outfits, you’re getting all of the features that has made Instant Pot the household staple it is today. Its seven functions include pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, steaming, sauteing, yogurt making, and a warming option. Instant Pot’s app offers thousands of recipes that you can make while awaiting the next installment of The Mandalorian and debating how you would protect Baby Yoda.

Williams Sonoma has the biggest Star Wars collection, so visit the site for even more options. You can still order the Han Solo in Carbonite Roaster and the Porg Pie Bird (though those won’t arrive until 2020). If a multi-cooker is too much of an investment, try the new Death Star toaster or R2-D2 popcorn maker instead. See below for the full list of Star Wars Instant Pots.

Star Wars Instant Pot Duo 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker, R2-D2, $99.95 at williams-sonoma.com

Star Wars Instant Pot Duo 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker, Darth Vader, $99.95 at williams-sonoma.com

Star Wars Instant Pot Duo 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker, Stormtrooper, $99.95 at williams-sonoma.com

Star Wars Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. Pressure Cooker, BB-8, $79.95 at williams-sonoma.com

Star Wars Instant Pot Duo 8-Qt. Pressure Cooker, Chewbacca, $119.95 at williams-sonoma.com