This Instant Pot Deal Is Even Better Than Prime Day — But It Ends Today!

Happy Friday, everyone! We have some exciting news to kick off your weekend: For a very limited time (only next 14 hours, to be exact) you can snag a three-quart Instant Pot Ultra for just $60 — 50% off the regular price of $120. That’s a deal even better than Prime Day!

You might know how much of a kitchen workhorse the O.G. Instant Pot is (it's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and sears and sautés all in one pot), but the Instant Pot Ultra has even more bells and whistles. The top-of-the-line machine is a 10-in-one pressure cooker, capable of everything from sterilizing baby pacifiers to making cakes (even at high altitudes). It also features a cooking progress indicator to take the guesswork out of recipes, as well as a quick release button to safely release steam manually.

To buy: $60 (originally $120); amazon.com

And if you’re still not convinced, over 2,600 Amazon customers have rated the Ultra a perfect five stars, calling the one pot wonder a life-changer.

“Instant Pot really out did themselves this new upgrade,” raved one user. “The home dial is so easy to use, just rotate and push for the program you want and customize from there. The pressure release button is the game changer that I hoped they incorporated into their previous models and they did with this one. No more ducking steam - just a push of a button at the end of your program or 15 min natural release and your golden… I wish I could give this 6 stars!”

Another added: “I have had the DUO and it was great .... but this bad boy is EVERYTHING! It has a large digital display. It has a single dial for setting everything. It auto seals ... unlike all of the previous models which you have to remember to turn to vent or seal. There is a button to release the pressure ... also unlike all of the previous models which you have to turn the vent to release pressure. There are more options within each of the settings. It has additional presets like cake egg sterilize and ULTRA. The Ultra function allows you to set an exact temperature and with that you can do Sous Vide cooking. It is very close to Sous Vide with the extra attachment (which Instant Pot sell one of as well). This is the only model to have a cooking graph indicator. It has a strip of stainless on the handle which give it an extra touch of class again unlike any other model. I LOVE LOVE LOVE my Ultra ... so much so I have 2 now and am waiting on it to be available in other sizes.”

Amazon’s Deal of the Day includes discounts on the 3-Quart (50% off), 6-Quart (44% off), and 8-Quart Ultras (28% off). You’d better hurry, though — the sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT, and they might sell out before then!