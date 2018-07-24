What to Make With That Instant Pot You Bought on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has passed, and that means by now, your Instant Pot has hopefully arrived. On sale for $60 on Prime Day, the kitchen appliance du jour sold out in 19 hours and became the best-selling product in Amazon's Home & Kitchen category.

You already know that it will revolutionize dinner with the push of a button. If you’ve got a family to feed or just don’t have the energy to cook an elaborate meal after work, the Instant Pot is your saving grace, right? Yes, now you can make pulled pork weeknight. You can make paella. Risotto? It just takes five minutes. Soup, spareribs, curry—the Instant Pot's settings, from pressure to stew and steam, have you covered, no matter what cuisine you’re in the mood for.

So, we've gathered together 16 of our most popular slow cooker and pressure cooker recipes that you can easily whip up in your Instant Pot. Now go forth and conquer your kitchen.

"Pressure cooking is great for braises," says Modernist Cuisine co-author Maxime Bilet. "You can make pork shoulder tender in 35 minutes." Thanks to the rapid cooking time, this dish is a realistic weeknight meal.

Ground pork, rice, bell peppers, and shiitake mushrooms are cooked in a single pot and flavored with soy sauce, lime juice, and cayenne. Quick, delicious, and easy to clean up after—what more could you want in a weeknight dish?

Fregola, the pearl-size Sardinian pasta that is similar to couscous, makes a terrific substitute for rice in this paella-style dish; it soaks up a lot of the cooking liquid from the seafood, tomato and chorizo stew and still stays nicely chewy. For such an impressive main course, it can be prepared surprisingly quickly.

This Bolognese features a combination of only two meats—ground beef and sausage—but it produces superior results and it's even better the next day. It's great to freeze and have on hand for months.

Cookbook author Sarah DiGregorio adds depth and heat to her hearty white bean stew by adding harissa twice: first for the long simmer in the slow cooker, then at the end, to finish the dish with some bright heat.

© John Kernick

Rillettes, that rustic pâté made from shredded meat that's been poached in its own fat—is within reach at home. Inspired by a dish at Fort Defiance, a bar in Brooklyn, New York, writer Oliver Strand makes this recipe in a slow cooker, and so can you.

The stock amount and cooking time will vary here depending upon the type of short-grain Italian rice you use. Author Lorna J. Sass finds that arborio works well with 3 1/2 cups of stock, while Vialone Nano and Carnaroli usually require 1/2 cup more stock and about a minute of additional cooking time.

This simple recipe—served with cilantro, avocado, and tortillas—delivers every time.

For Paula Wolfert, this rustic Lyonnais dish is comfort food. Slow cooking transforms red wine vinegar, tomato, shallots, garlic and a touch of honey into a perfectly balanced sauce for chicken.

Justin Chapple stews dark meat chicken with onion, tomatoes, and spices, then spoons it into crispy tortilla shells for the perfect taco.

JOHN KERNICK

Here, Grace Parisi cooks pork shoulder with bold ingredients like fresh ginger, garlic, curry powder, cumin and turmeric. The flavors intensify and penetrate the meat after four hours in the slow cooker.

To caramelize carrots in a pressure cooker, Modernist Cuisine founder Nathan Myhrvold adds a bit of baking soda: It increases the pH, which speeds up the Maillard (browning) reaction.

This list is filled with classics for good reason. If you can get comfort food in a hurry, what more could you want for dinnertime? For this classic, if you prefer your pasta al dente, add it after the chicken has cooked.

These crispy, sweet-and-spicy pork spareribs are a particularly good example of what’s so great about using a pressure cooker. Pork spareribs typically require very slow cooking—usually braising—to tenderize them before grilling. A pressure cooker does that braising in a fraction of the time.

Andrew Zimmern praises the merits of these Asian-inspired wings like this: “Sticky and fatty, the best versions of this dish emulsify the chicken fat into the sauce as it reduces. Think of it as a schmaltzy version of beurre monté!”

Slowly simmer the chicken breasts in seasoned olive oil until they’re wonderfully juicy and flavorful, then use that delicious oil to make a silky aioli. This duo makes for a spectacular light meal with a salad, but could also be turned into a perfect sandwich.