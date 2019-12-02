So Many Instant Pots Are on Sale for Cyber Monday—Starting at Just $49

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

For the past few years, Black Friday has been synonymous with Instant Pot deals, with retailers slashing prices on the multicooker by as much as 50 percent. And 2019 was no different. Last Friday, Walmart, Amazon, and Macy’s offered incredible deals not only on the O.G. Instant Pot, but also on even more products from Instant Brands, like air fryers and blenders.

But if you missed snagging an Instant Pot during Black Friday, we have excellent news: Cyber Monday is your second chance to get the game-changing gadget on super sale.

During Monday’s shopping holiday, you’ll find incredible savings on Instant Brand appliances, including the Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator, the Vortex Air Fryer, and Instant Pot Ace Cooking Blender. What’s more, retailers like Walmart and Amazon have kept the uber-popular Instant Pot DUO60 at Black Friday’s seriously discounted $49—the lowest price we’ve ever seen it.

So, if you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift for a loved one or are finally ready to try out the best-selling gadget for yourself, these are the best Cyber Monday deals on Instant Pot and more game-changing tools from the brand. Don’t dawdle, though. You won’t get a third chance at these savings.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1: 51% Off

Instant Pot’s most-loved and most-used model, the DUO60, is ideal for everything from Sunday meal prep to last-minute dinners. It’s a kitchen workhorse with seven versatile settings: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and warmer. What’s more, its 24-hour timer allows for delayed cooking, while its automatic warming system will hold your food’s temperature until you’re ready to serve it.

To buy: $49 (originally $100) at walmart.com and amazon.com

Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1, 8-QT: 50% Off

If you’re cooking for four or more people, check out this larger version of the DUO60. Its 8-quart capacity is perfect for big batches of chili and soups, or fall-of-the-bone pork shoulder.

To buy: $65, originally $130 at amazon.com

Instant Pot 60 DUO Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1: 50% Off

In addition to the DUO’s impressive list of settings, the DUO Plus is designed with an EasySeal Lid that automatically seals, as well as a cooking progress indicator to take the guesswork out of recipes. It also includes options to hard-boil eggs, bake cakes, or sterilize bottles and pacifiers.

To buy: $65 (originally $130) at amazon.com

Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1: 47% Off

This Instant Pot Ultra has all the bells and whistles a homecook could want. The top-of-the-line machine comes with the same abilities of the DUO Plus, as well as refreshed control dials, altitude adjustments, and a steam release reset button that allows for safer handling.

To buy: $79 (originally $150) at walmart.com and amazon.com

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1: 40% Off

Instant Pot’s most hands-off model, this gadget pairs with your phone and can be controlled with Alexa and Google Home voice commands. It also pairs with the Instant Pot app, which has more than 750 pre-programed recipes, if you’re looking for dinner inspiration.

To buy: $90 (originally $150) at amazon.com

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender: 55% Off

More than just a blender, the Instant Pot Ace not only makes smoothies and purees, but also has hot blending programs for rice milk, soups, and more. And at just $45, it’s an affordable option when compared to a Vitamix.

To buy: $45 (originally $100) at walmart.com

Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, 10-Quart: 44% Off

In an answer to the air fryer mania, Instant Brands released the Instant Vortex Plus back in July. It’s large enough to cook a full rotisserie-style chicken, and also features smart programs to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. The appliance also comes with a drip pan, two cooking trays, and a rotisserie spit.

To buy: $80 (originally $120) at walmart.com

Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker and Immersion Circulator: 31% Off

Instant Pot’s immersion circulator features a touch-screen digital control panel that clearly displays cook time and temperature so you can keep continuous tabs on the progress of your dish. Plus, its 2V DC motor is not only powerful enough to tackle heavy-duty dinners, but also durable enough to last for years.

To buy: $55 (originally $80) at amazon.com