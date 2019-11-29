The 6-Quart Instant Pot Is Only $50 for Black Friday—Plus More Great Deals

Image zoom Amazon

If you haven’t boarded the Instant Pot train yet, now is the time. The multicooker has become a household staple and created a following that brought us even more products from Instant Brands, like a new air fryer and a blender. For Black Friday 2019 the brand has released the best deals yet across multiple sites, and lucky for you we’ve rounded up our favorites.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday gifts for loved ones or are curious to try out the best-selling gadget for yourself, these are the best deals for Black Friday on Instant Pot and more game-changing tools from the brand.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1: 50% Off

This is the best-selling model of the classic Instant Pot, and it does it all. The seven key abilities: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer. Ask any Instant Pot convert—this tool will get used more than any other appliance in your kitchen (especially more meal prep). Whether you’re making ribs for weekend dinner or soup to last the week, this is the go-to appliance.

To buy: $50 (originally $100) at walmart.com and amazon.com

Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1, 8-QT: 54% Off

The larger version of the Duo 60 means more space for bigger batches of chili or portions of meat, as well as more surface area for braising before pressure cooking. If you’re often cooking for 4 or more people, the 8-quart is a no brainer. At over 50% off, this is the best deal you’ll get for this model.

To buy: $65, originally $130 at amazon.com

Instant Pot 60 DUO Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1: 50% Off

The Duo Plus upgrades the originally Duo with an EasySeal Lid that automatically seals, as well as a cooking progress indicator. More secure and with the added abilities of cooking eggs, baking cakes and sterilizing (new parents will love this for pacifiers and toys). If you’re looking for more use out of your Instant Pot, this tool is the level up.

To buy: $65 (originally $130) at amazon.com

Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1: 45% Off

The Ultra has all the abilities of the Duo Plus but with new control dials, altitude adjustments, a cooking indicator and a steam release reset button that allow safer handling.

To buy: $82 (originally $150) at amazon.com

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1: 40% Off

Take the best qualities of the Duo and make it smart home compatible. This Instant Pot will respond to Alexa and can be controlled through the Instant Pot app for the thousands of recipes it has available. It's an ideal tool for busy households.

To buy: $90 (originally $150) at amazon.com

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender: 50% Off

Just like the Instant Pot is not just a pressure cooker, the Instant Pot Ace is not simply a blender. Yes it will make smoothies and purees and pulverize ice, but it also can make nut, oat, and almond milk and has hot blending programs for rice milk, soups and more. If a Vitamix is out of the ideal price range, this blender is a no-brainer for home cooks.

To buy: $50 (originally $100) at walmart.com

Instant Vortex 6-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer: 50% Off

If you’ve been debating an air fryer purchase, this is easily the best option. The new Vortex fries, roasts, bakes, and reheats with baskets large enough for 2 pounds of fries or 4 pounds of chicken.

To buy: $50 (originally $100) at walmart.com

Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, 10-Quart: 44% Off

Cook a full rotisserie-style chicken in this larger air fryer appliance, with smart programs to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. Comes complete with a drip pan, 2 cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks and rotisserie basket.

To buy: $80 (originally $120) at walmart.com