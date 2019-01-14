This Egg Has More Instagram Clout Than You

2019's hottest Instagram influencer is...an egg. Yes, a plain brown egg just unseated Kylie Jenner as the platform's reigning queen by posting a minimalist portrait of itself against a stark white background.

Originally uploaded on January 4 by the account "World Record Egg," the photo is captioned, "Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this." Jenner's announcement of the birth of her daughter Stormi Webster, accompanied by an admittedly sweet photo of Stormi's baby hand gripping Kylie's thumb, had previously held the title with 18 million likes. The mystery egg's photo, as of this writing, has 29.5 million likes. To its credit, the internet's favorite egg has not yet used its newfound fame to hawk detox teas or subscription razors (although the #sponcon offers are surely rolling in).

But, to back up for a minute, who is behind this egg, exactly? It's still unclear. Sometimes the will of the internet is powerful enough to lift a regular egg from obscurity into cultural significance, in the name of chaos. The egg currently has 3.3 million followers and is following 926 Instagram users (among them, a high number of meme accounts and influencer types who are highly skilled in contouring). More notably, the egg follows two hashtags: #fatboysse (a.k.a. rapper, comedian, and social media star Fatboy SSE), and #wshh (or, World Star Hip Hop, a video-centric, content-aggregating hip hop site).

Interestingly, DJ, jeweler, and very active World Record Egg commenter Ben Baller (Instagram follower count: 1.3 million) currently has the hashtag "#EggGang," followed by an egg emoji, in his Instagram bio. There are three hashtags on World Record Egg's now historically significant post: #LikeTheEgg, #EggSoldiers, and #EggGang. According to this Facebook post, Ben Baller and Fatboy SSE do, in fact, know each other. Meaning, there's a chance that it could be one, or both, of them. Or this could all mean nothing!

Anyway, Kylie Jenner had the best possible response to this: she posted an Instagram video of herself cracking a nearly-identical egg on the pavement. "Take that little egg," she wrote.