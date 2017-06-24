Inside the Eleven Madison Park Summer House Opening Night Celebration

Earlier this month, the storied Manhattan location of Eleven Madison Park closed for renovations–and last night, the EMP team, led by Will Guidara and Daniel Humm, officially kicked off the summer season with the opening of Eleven Madison Park Summer House, the much-anticipated temporary Hamptons outpost created in collaboration with American Express (reservations are only available to American Express card holders).

On hand to help celebrate the grand opening were plenty of bold-face names, including actress Vanessa Hudgens, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, fashion designers Maxwell Osborne and Todd Snyder, Warby Parker co-founders Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa, shoe designer Shari Loefflier, fashion stylists Brad Goreski and June Ambrose, Museum of Ice Cream co-creators Manish Vora and Maryellis Bunn, and Hannah Bronfman on the decks.

BFA Sam Deitch/BFA.com - Courtesy American Express

As for the food (we know you want to know about the food), it was divine—the perfect summer indoor-outdoor party menu, including hot dogs ("Humm Dogs"), lobster rolls, fried chicken, all kinds of salads, and milk and honey soft serve ice cream.

For a chance at scoring reservations at the Eleven Madison Park Summer House (341 Pantigo Road, East Hampton), you'll need an American Express card and flexible travel dates—check out the dedicated reservation site for more info. Non-card-holders can dine at EMPSH on a walk-in basis, but can only pay with cash (no other credits cards accepted).

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Eleven Madison Park Summer House opening party in East Hampton.

BFA Sam Deitch/BFA.com - Courtesy American Express

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and Will Guidara at the Eleven Madison Park Summer House opening party.

BFA Sam Deitch/BFA.com - Courtesy American Express

Hannah Bronfman DJs the Eleven Madison Park Summer House opening party.

BFA Sam Deitch/BFA.com - Courtesy American Express

Maxwell Osborne and Todd Snyder attend the Eleven Madison Park Summer House opening party.

BFA Sam Deitch/BFA.com - Courtesy American Express

Travel to the venue was provided by American Express.