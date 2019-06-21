These ‘Incognito Doritos’ Bags Secretly Turn into Spider-Man Suits

Image zoom Courtesy of Doritos

For diehard Doritos fans, the best possible thing that can be inside a bag of Doritos is, of course, Doritos. But if you’re more into Spider-Man than snack chips, you’ll probably prefer this latest Doritos release. This week, the tortilla chip brand unveiled Incognito Doritos — which actually isn’t a Doritos flavor at all. Instead, these authentic-looking but actually “state-of-the-art” Doritos bags secretly transform into an official, full-size replica suit from Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker’s latest flick which hits theaters on July 2.

A snack bag that turns into a superhero suit might sound cheesier than Doritos’ nacho flavoring, but as the brand stresses, this isn’t just any suit: “It is the official replica of the ‘Black & Red’ edition made by Spider-Man’s official suit maker Shafton Inc. that will make its debut in the upcoming film, marking the first time fans can get their hands on one,” Doritos writes in the announcement.

“Teaming up with Spider-Man, we knew we had to deliver something epic and iconic to fans around the world,” Leslie Vesper, senior director of marketing for Frito-Lay North America, explained. “So we thought in a humorous way we could help Peter Parker keep his identity secret. We also know that there’s a strong overlap between our core Doritos consumers and Spider-Man fans, so we wanted to create something fun that truly brings both worlds together and for a good cause.”

Speaking of “epic” suits that are “for a good cause,” Incognito Doritos aren't the kind of bag you can grab at Target for $3.99. The brand explains that, for now, there are only two ways to get one: First, from now until June 30, Spidey fans can attempt to win one by tweeting @Doritos “to tell us what super power Doritos gives them using #IncognitoDoritos and #entry.”

Or second, if your net worth is more Tony Stark than Peter Parker, until June 27, you can also bid for limited edition bag #1 of 185 on eBay, with the entire winning bid going to the charity group Capes4Heroes “to make and personalize superhero capes for children battling a life threatening illness, disability or life struggle.” Sounds like an idea that’s even cooler than Cool Ranch.