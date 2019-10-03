Ina Garten's Shania-Filled Cooking Playlist Totally Slaps

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

As you’d expect from someone who runs a culinary empire, Ina Garten’s Instagram is packed with food—a shot of a tomato crostata she’s been testing, an elegant grapefruit granita laced with rosé Champagne, and savory short rib hash paired with crisp, egg-topped toast. In between, you’ll also find the occasional lifestyle post or shot of her husband, Jeffrey. However, the real gems lay in her playlists, which she’ll casually drop on Instagram. On May 23, she gifted us with “Barefoot Contessa Beach Party,” which includes hits from Buddy Holly and The Beach Boys; she also gathered 58 (58!) of her favorite love songs for Valentine’s Day. The latest? A "Women Who Rock” playlist, which she plays while she’s cooking. Reader, it's incredible.

“The first thing I do when I start cooking is crank up the tunes—it really gets my creative juices flowing! Today I'm sharing one of my go-to cooking playlists that I call "Women Who Rock”—it's a compilation of lots of my favorite songs by female artists. I hope you love it!!” Garten wrote in her post.

The playlist, which is available on Apple Music and Spotify, includes 48 songs and is packed with jams—think “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston, “Heart of Glass” by Blondie, and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain. (Garten really seems to like Shania, and we're about it.) But there are some more modern classics, too, like her pal Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” and “Love On Top” by Beyoncé. In total, “Women Who Rock” provides three hours of music, which should give you just enough time to make her Double-Chocolate Layer Cake—she told us it’s the most fabulous chocolate cake she’s ever made.

News broke on Wednesday that Garten is working on a memoir, which is tentatively scheduled to launch in 2023. The book has been acquired by Celadon Books, a division of Macmillan Publishers—Garten says she hopes it “will inspire readers to find their own unique story.”