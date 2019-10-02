Ina Garten Is Writing a Memoir

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

Since purchasing a specialty food store, Barefoot Contessa, in 1978, Ina Garten has built a culinary empire. She’s published 11 cookbooks, starting withThe Barefoot Contessa Cookbook in 1999 and adding Barefoot in Paris, Barefoot Contessa at Home, Cooking for Jeffery, and more to the roster, with Cook Like a Pro as the most recent addition. She’s also hosted the Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa since 2002, alongside Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro, which launched in 2017. There’s a reason Garten has been able to retain such a dedicated following over the years—her recipes are elegant and simple, and she offers helpful shortcuts, like using a vegetable peeler to create Parmigiano Reggiano curls. (Who knew?) Now, fans will get a peek behind how Garten’s done it all, since news broke on October 2 that she’s working on a memoir.

“By finding a way to do what I love for a living–cooking–I’ve been fortunate to build a career that has not only been incredibly rewarding but has brought people together through the power of home cooking,” Garten said in a statement. “I hope my book will inspire readers to find their own unique story.”

The memoir has been acquired by Celadon Books, a division of Macmillan Publishers, and is reportedly scheduled to launch in 2023, according to USA Today.