Ina Garten's Fourth of July Menu Is Golden

Fourth of July is right around the corner, so by now, you should have started thinking about what you’re going to serve at your upcoming celebration. Burgers and hot dogs might be on the list, but if you're looking for something off the grill, Ina Garten just shared her go-to Fourth of July recipes on her blog, including a great, grill-free option: oven fried chicken.

Garten’s method for cooking fried chicken might take a little extra time, but it produces grease-free chicken and extra crispy skin. First, she marinates the chicken in buttermilk and then gives it a quick fry on the stove. Then, she roasts it in the oven to finish it (which gets rid of the grease). Garten suggests doing the messy part—dipping the chicken in the buttermilk and frying it on the stove—before your party guests arrive so that you have space to work and time to clean. Yes, you should be aware that making fried chicken can be a quite the undertaking, but when your friends and family are enjoying juicy fried chicken, all the effort will be worth it.

And it wouldn't be a 4th of July party without a whole spread, so, alongside the chicken, Garten serves guacamole, tomato and feta salad, and sautéed fresh corn. (See here for a list of great summer side dishes if you're looking for more options.) And finally, there's Garten's famous flag cake, if you want to really go for it.

But back to the main event: if you need more guidance on perfecting fried chicken (because it can be a tricky job to do right), we've got resources for you, too. See here for three crucial steps from the KFC chef himself, or check out how chef Ludo Lefebvre does the job. His secret? Duck fat. And if you're looking for more fried chicken inspiration, step right this way.