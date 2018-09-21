Ina Garten’s ‘Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro' Returns in October

Ina Garten is living our dream life: Sourcing incredible ingredients, communing with chefs, and entertaining with casual elegance, all while filming her series Barefoot Contessa. But what endears Garten to us the most are her practical and professional cooking tips, served with a helping of her warm personality. That amiable teaching persona is certainly apparent in the Barefoot offshoot Cook Like A Pro, which aired its second season this past spring. But surprise! Ina is back with even more lessons as season three of the series is set to premiere on Sunday, October 21 at 12:30 p.m. on Food Network.

While an episode of the standard Barefoot Contessa features Garten casually cooking and carousing around the Hamptons, living her best life, by contrast, the most recent season of the Cook Like a Pro series took a more focused look at single ingredients. In the upcoming season, Garten will take a slightly different approach again, with more widely-encompassing topics.

“Why is it worth learning to cook the ways pros do? Because when you can really cook with confidence, you will find cooking and entertaining so much less stressful. Throughout the show you will find tips and tricks that will help you prepare recipes exactly the way I do,” Garten said in a statement. “You will make totally delicious, professional looking dishes every time!”

Here’s the full lineup with airdates and episode titles:

October 21: “Easy High Low” (season premiere)

October 28: “Good Ingredients”

November 4: “Salads for Four Seasons”

November 11: “Make-Ahead Thanksgiving”

November 17: “Thanksgiving Sides” (8 p.m. primetime special with Jennifer Garner and Nigella Lawson)

November 18: “Beefed Up”

November 25: “Cocktail Party Rules”

December 2: “Celebration Sides”

December 9: “Mary Poppins Show”

Yes, you read that right: A Mary Poppins-themed show. Garten will even host Mary Poppins Returns stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with director Rob Marshall and writer John DeLuca for a “British-style lunch.” Considering Ina is just about the closest to a non-fictional Mary as you can get, it’s a totally fitting collaboration.

If that’s not enough Cook Like a Pro for you, Garten’s latest cookbook, Cook Like a Pro, will also drop in October. Apparently, it’s the season of Ina!