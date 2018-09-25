Ikea Veggie Hot Dog Launches in U.S. Stores Today

Everyone knows the best part of an Ikea visit—besides successfully avoiding an Ikea Fight with your significant other—is the cafeteria. The Swedish meatballs! The pancakes with strawberry jam! The...veggie hot dogs? Yes, 37 years after debuting their standard hot dog, Sweden's greatest store has finally added a vegetarian option.

It was actually introduced at the company's Malmö, Sweden location last February on a trial basis, but when customers gave the snack a 95 percent approval rating, Ikea decided to take it global. Last month, they rolled it out in the mega-chain's European outposts, and over one million veggie dogs have been sold since—greatly exceeding the company's expectations. Today, U.S. flat-packed furniture enthusiasts can finally see what all the hype is about.

Made from a mix of kale, red lentils, carrots, and ginger, the new veggie dog is topped with pickled red cabbage, crispy fried onions, and brown mustard. Like everything on Ikea's menu, it was developed by Ikea Food Services in Mälmo, where the company's team of chefs worked with environmental consultants to ensure that it would have a low carbon footprint (the carbon footprint of Ikea's standard meat hot dog is 6.38 kgCO2eq/kg, while the veggie hot dog has a carbon footprint of 1.02 kgCO2eq/kg).

“We are facing many challenges in the food production industry today and one of those challenges is that we need to be more sustainable,” explained Michael La Cour, managing director at Ikea Food Services AB, said in a statement about the veggie dog. “With the global reach that we have at Ikea we believe that we have a responsibility and a great opportunity to serve food that is good for the planet.”

A word of warning for vegans: while the veggie hot dog link itself (and the toppings) are free of animal products, buns can vary from location to location. Ikea suggests checking with your local store to make sure their particular veggie hot dog bun is suitable for a vegan diet.