IHOP's Pumpkin Pancake Beer Is Brewed With Actual Pancake Mix

Earlier this year, IHOP had a bit of an identity crisis. The chain of pancake houses tried to flip the script on its namesake menu item by literally flipping the “p” to a “b” in order to promote its burger offerings. While that was a short-lived, attention-grabbing stunt, IHOP’s next act would certainly seem to be a natural pairing with hamburgers: beer.

While there are plenty of pumpkin beers out this time of year (love 'em or hate 'em), IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout takes a decidedly breakfast-y approach. The beer was brewed by Kingston, NY-based Keegan Ales and “pairs the flavor of pumpkin and seasonal spices with IHOP's World Famous Buttermilk pancakes into a rich, smooth stout,” according to a statement from IHOP. How exactly does it blend that pancake flavor into the mix? With pancake mix.

"We're excited to partner with IHOP on this first-of-its kind brew and bring fans a unique craft beer that blends the deep, roasted flavors of our stout with hints of pumpkin, vanilla and IHOP's iconic pancake batter," Tommy Keegan, Founder of Keegan Ales, said. Fittingly, the beer will make its debut on Saturday, September 29 at the Bacon and Beer Classic in Flushing, NY.

According to IHOP, the beer will then only be available at some festivals and bars in the Northeast (and, sadly, not at IHOP restaurants). Here a few upcoming opportunities to try it:

Bacon and Beer Classic—September 29, 2018, Flushing, New York

Brew U Festival—October 6, 2018 at the Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, New York

Widow Jane Distillery Anniversary Party—October 12, 2018 Red Hook Brooklyn, New York

Brew at the Zoo—October 19, 2018, Bronx Zoo, New York

However, the celebratory beer does coincide with the release IHOP’s fall pancake flavor lineup, including Pumpkin Spice, Cinn-A-Stack, and Pumpkin Cinn-A-Stack which are available at IHOP restaurants nationwide now through October 28.