IHOP Will Deliver Pancake Pizzas on National Pizza Day

Saturday, February 9 is National Pizza Day (just as the forefathers intended). Many of the big pizza brands like Domino’s and Papa John’s are celebrating with some sort of National Pizza Day deal (and we've got all of them rounded up for you right here), but what if you don’t sell pizza? Then you’re left out in the February cold, right? Not so fast says IHOP. This year, the very un-pizzeria-like pancake house decided it wanted in on the action, so they’ve launched a brand new pancake-pizza mashup dubbed the “Pancizza” (pronounced “Pan-keet-za”). And depending on where you live, you can have one delivered right to your door.

Billed as a “never-before-seen food innovation,” the Pancizza is available in three main flavors — Original Buttermilk, Bacon and Cheddar, and Cupcake. Precisely what makes it a pizza/pancake mashup is a bit dubious: If you were hoping for a marinara and mozzarella-topped pancake crust cooked in a pizza oven, you’ll be sadly disappointed. Instead, these mashups are simply pizza-sized pancakes — presented in a pizza box, of course — ready to be served in slices. For the Original Buttermilk, a video from IHOP shows the syrup on the Original Buttermilk Pancizza being spread in circular swirls with a sauce spoon. And the Bacon and Cheddar option does go the savory route (though how often do you put cheddar on a pizza?). Still, despite being a fun tongue-in-cheek promotion, the Pancizza doesn’t quite feel like a culinary innovation.

Regardless, the Pancizza isn’t meant to reinvent the pancake/pizza game: It’s simply a fun, extremely limited time promotion. And if you’re looking to score one, you have two different options. First, if you live in New York City, IHOP will be taking over Bleecker Street Pizza on February 9 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and turning it into the world’s first and only Pancizzeria Shop. Visitors can get a free slice of Pancizza “in a variety of exclusive pop-up shop flavors” — meaning maybe you’ll find some more hardcore combinations of pancake and pizza there. (An anchovy-topped pancake, perhaps?!)

Otherwise, if you live in Chicago, Dallas, New York City, or Los Angeles, DoorDash will be offering exclusively delivery of 7” Pancizzas from select restaurants in those areas all weekend long (as well as free delivery for first-time DoorDash users with the code “PANCIZZA.”) These individual-sized Pancizzas are selling for $4.99 each.

“IHOP has a lot of milestones to celebrate with our delivery program and our largest delivery partner, DoorDash, so what better way to do that than to join in on the National Pizza Day fun with our very own pancake-pizza creation: Pancizza,” Brad Haley, IHOP’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. “After all, pizza was one of the first and still the biggest ‘circle in a box’ take-out and delivery items in America so, naturally, we thought that we could do our very own IHOP, pancakeified version.”

Finally, for those living anywhere else in the county, IHOP says it will be selling a limited-edition Pancizza t-shirt at shoppancakewear.com. You can wear it while you ponder why an International House of Pancakes is being allowed to celebrate our National Pizza Day!!