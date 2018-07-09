That Was Fast: IHOP Changed Its Name Back From IHOb

IHOP's brief, destabilizing identity crisis—in which the pancake chain did some soul-searching and decided it was really more of an International House of Burgers—is over, and life as we know it can resume. Yes, back in June IHOP changed its name to IHOb in order to promote its newly-expanded burger offerings. The stunt worked! Or, at least it got people (including us!) in the door. And while IHOP's burgers are, admittedly, pretty good (especially the Big Brunch Burger, which features a brioche bun spread with special sauce, a freshly-made hash brown patty, American cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, and a fried egg, over-easy), they're not exactly what the restaurant is known for.

That's why, as of today, IHOb is no more. "We’d never turn our back on pancakes," the newly re-renamed IHOP wrote in an Instagram caption. "Except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers." Since everyone can agree that promotional pranks are the worst pranks, the chain is making it up to customers by offering 60-cent short stacks from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17 (which also happens to be IHOP's 60th birthday).

While pancakes are front and center again, that doesn't mean IHOP's burgers are going anywhere. And, if you didn't get the chance to sort out your feelings on the chain's rebranding during IHOb's all-too-brief reign—or if you really can't decide whether you want to err on the breakfast or lunch side of brunch—you can always order a burger with a side of two pancakes (a real option on the menu).