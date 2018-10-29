IHOP Adds Official ‘Grinch’ Menu Items for the Holidays

A new adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is coming to theaters this fall, and no offense to Jim Carrey, but this new computer-animated version has something that the 2000 live action adaptation wishes it had… official limited-time only holiday menu items at IHOP.

This new version, simply called The Grinch, lands in theaters on November 9 and features none other than Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the green menace with the tripling heart and narration from Pharrell Williams. Uh, can the Grinch get any cooler than that? Yeah, he can—because he’s also arriving in pancake form. IHOP announced today that, in an official partnership with Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures, the chain will be adding six new menu items nationwide until December 31.

For adults, those items include:

Grinch’s Green Pancakes: Two Grinch green buttermilk pancakes topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts, crowned with creamy, green whipped topping.

Minty Who Hot Chocolate: Hot chocolate with mint syrup topped with creamy green whipped topping and red candy hearts.

WhoRoast Beast Omelette: An omelette filled with shredded beef, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, sautéed jalapeños, onions and golden hash browns topped with tangy BBQ sauce, more shredded cheese and a serrano pepper. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.

Whoville Holiday Cheesecake French Toast: Two King’s Hawaiian rolls, French-toasted and layered with creamy cheesecake filling, raspberry topping and creamy whipped topping.

The kids menu is getting two special Dr. Seuss items as well…

Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo: One Grinch Green buttermilk pancake topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts and green whipped topping. Includes one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage link.

Young Grinch Minty Who Hot Chocolate: A kid’s sized hot chocolate with mint syrup and topped with creamy green whipped topping and red candy hearts.

As an added bonus for parents, kids under the age of 12 can get the Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo or any other entrée free with the purchase of an adult entrée from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at participating locations.

“The holidays are such a special time for families and creating a delicious menu that reflects the fun and whimsy of Whoville in Dr. Seuss' beloved story about the Grinch is the perfect way for us at IHOP to celebrate the season,” Alisa Gmelich, Vice President, Marketing at IHOP, said in a statement.

Granted, green pancakes are no green eggs and ham, but one Dr. Seuss promotion at a time, please.