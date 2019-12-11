IHOP Is Opening a Fast Casual Concept That Serves Pancake Bowls

Image zoom Courtesy of IHOP

The IHOP experience you know and love is like going to a diner—you and your friends piling into a booth, ordering a mug (or carafe) of coffee (or two), and digging into a massive stack of pancakes, dripping with butter and maple syrup. However, on December 11, the chain announced a new concept that will take its famous pancakes beyond the classic restaurant into a fast casual format, joining the likes of Chipotle and B.Good.

Enter "Flip’d by IHOP," a brand that will focus on "freshness, to-go, delivery, and technology." There will be plenty of breakfast food, of course, and some popular IHOP lunch and dinner menu items, like the Ultimate Steakburgers and Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, will transfer over to Flip'd, too. But instead of ordering at a table, customers will have the option to place their order via a digital kiosk or go directly to the counter—even order online for pick-up or delivery, if they choose.

Image zoom Courtesy of IHOP

As for the menu? It takes classic IHOP dishes and puts a spin on them. Expect "Pancake Bowls," which are exactly what they sound like—pancakes in a bowl, topped with combinations like fresh berries and sauce or scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheese. You can also enjoy a "Build Your Own Pancake Bar," where you choose pancakes or oatmeal as a base and then load it up with all of your favorite toppings, from caramel sauce to fruit compote. Apart from pancakes, the Flip’d menu promises "egg combos," egg sandwiches, made-to-order breakfast burritos and bowls—e.g. the "Bacon Temptation" with two eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, roasted tomatoes, and queso over crispy breakfast potatoes—"Ultimate Sandwiches," coffee (including nitro!), grab-and-go salads, wraps, baked goods, and more.

If you’re keen to try out Flip’d, the first location will open in Atlanta in April 2020—additional outposts are currently "under exploration" for New York City, Washington D.C., Denver, and San Francisco.