Idris Elba's New Cocktail Bar Sounds Super Swanky

Actor, producer, and DJ Idris Elba is about to add another slash to his job description: bar co-owner. Yes, the people's choice for the next James Bond has announced that he's opening a cocktail lounge and live music venue called "The Parrot," in central London's Waldorf Hilton hotel.

The "intimate" establishment (it's a 60-seater), which has a vaguely tropical theme (hence the name), will boast "an inspired choice of cocktails, featuring premium and bespoke creations that offer customers the ultimate experience," Eater London reports. According to the venue's Instagram, there will be 15 of these "premium and bespoke" drinks in total, each named for a different parrot.

Guests can also expect a menu full of "vibrant and delicious small plates” that will “perfectly encapsulate the theme of this tropical hideaway,” courtesy of The Waldorf’s resident executive chef, Karl Richardson. And, according to the Parrot's Facebook page, the venue is teaming up with Aston Martin (Bond's car. Just saying.) to offer chauffeur-driven VIP service to and from the location (it'll be the first bar in London to do so).

Entertainment-wise, The Parrot's stage will feature nightly performances by a five piece house band (with a rotating cast of singers) “performing covers of songs we all know, with talent direct from the West End, bringing a unique energy to the heart of London.” Elba and his bar co-owners Lee and Nicky Caulfield also promise "the occasional surprise guest along the way," which, if they're drawing from their contact books, could mean anyone from Mark Ronson to Prince Harry (okay, a drop-by is pretty unlikely, but the actor and the royal are buds).

While The Parrot doesn't open until October (an exact date hasn't been announced yet), the venue is already taking reservations through its website. We suggest securing a spot now if you want to up your chances of an Idris sighting this fall.