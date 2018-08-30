How to Make a Shot Glass out of Ice

Whether you're planning one last summer hurrah, or just looking for a way to keep things light as fall creeps into view, Food & Wine Culinary Director Justin Chapple has a Mad Genius Tip that's going to turn you into the ultimate host, or the life of any party. We're all for big-batch drinks when serving a crowd, but on the opposite end of the spectrum, there's also a time and place for shots. Yeah, we said it, and you'll be agreeing with as soon as you see what Chapple has up his sleeve.

The best way to make a shot go down easy is to make sure the booze is super cold. Enter the frozen shot glass. No, it's not a shot glass that chilled off in the freezer. It's a shot glass made of ice, and yes, you can make one—or, who are we kidding, many—at home.

As you'll see in the video above, all you need is a small paper cup, a plastic shot glass, and some tape. First, you'll fill a Dixie cup halfway with water. Then, take a disposable shot glass, which you can find at any party store, and put it inside the paper cup, using masking tape to help keep it in place. The tape is key because it prevents the disposable shot glass from popping up and out as the water freezes and expands. Transfer the cups to a baking sheet, and let them set in the freezer for about four hours.

When they're solid, carefully peel off the tape, pop out the plastic shot glass, and pull the paper off of your new frozen shot glass. That's all it takes to get the, ahem, coolest shot glass you'll ever use.

Of course, if you're looking to round out your party, Chapple's got a trick for making frosé at home, and another for sangria watermelon pops. You'll need something to nurse after a round of ice-cold shots!