A New Beer Might Actually Quench Your Thirst

When it comes to thirst-quenching drinks, beer probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. After a 5K, at least, you’re probably more likely to reach for a water or a Gatorade.

But that might change soon—at least if the owners of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery have anything to say about it.

The Delaware based company aptly dubbed one of their most recent brews “SeaQuench Ale.” It’s a sour-tasting, low-alcohol beer with added sea salt, and it totals in at 140 calories less than a full-bodied IPA (which typically has about 400 calories). Its ingredients include potassium-rich barley strains and sea salts chosen in conjunction with the National Aquarium in Baltimore, which contain calcium, chloride, magnesium, potassium and sodium. It’s also got imported black limes and lime juice. And if that list doesn’t already make it abundantly clear, according to USA Today, it’s “the result of more than two years of research.”

Sam Calagione, who founded the brewery with his wife Mariah in 1994, told the news outlet that the brand was aiming to create their “most objectively thirst-quenching beer,” and explained that in order to get the taste and thirst-quenching abilities just right, SeaQuench Ale "literally had to go through, by far, the most R&D that a commercial beer has ever gone through at Dogfish.” That’s quite a statement for a brand that has become the nation’s 14th largest craft brewery since its inception and already sells many different beer varieties.

Calagione didn’t rely on taste tests alone to determine whether he’d really hit the nail on the head. Instead, he focused on the science behind it, seeking consulting and advice from an Illinois-based company called Sports Science Insights. Bob Murray, the organization’s managing principal, had previously co-founded and directed the Gatorade Sports Science Institute for 23 years.

Even he admits that the drink might be the first of its kind. "There are some similarities between SeaQuench Ale’s mineral content and other beverages including sports drinks.”

This one could just be a contender for our next list of the most important American craft beers ever brewed.