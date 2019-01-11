It's National Hot Toddy Day: Warm Up With One of These Cozy Cocktails

If you're the type of person who feels personally attacked when someone suggests turning down the heater, or who not only has an office sweater but an office blanket, or who sleeps in socks, you probably appreciate a hot drink (if only to warm your ice-cold fingers). A hot boozy drink? Even better. Well, rejoice, for today is the holiest of days: National Hot Toddy Day.

There's no one way to make a hot toddy. Bourbon and brandy are both classic toddy bases, but you can also go a little bolder with rum or a full-throttle Scotch. You can even use Campari—hot water brings out its herbal notes and the addition of honey cuts the bitterness. Here, we've rounded up a few of our favorite toddies to make tonight. Put the kettle on and let's get started.

Apple Brandy Hot Toddies

At Paley's Place in Portland, Oregon, bartender Suzanne Bozarth puts a French spin on this warming drink, pictured above, with a slug of apple brandy, such as Calvados. It's warming and tastes just like fall.

Medford Warmer

Jon Santer of Oakland's Prizefighter bar grew up near Medford, Massachusetts, which once produced much of the rum in the United States. “When I think about rum drinks I think about New England fall flavors like apples and mulling spices,” he says about this hot toddy.

Gaelic Punch

Tina Rupp

For hot punches, young Irish whiskeys work best. Heat intensifies the tannic edge of older whiskeys; young ones stay smooth. Here, nutmeg and clove make this punch especially seasonal.

Tante's Medicine

At the time she was preparing her bar menu, mixologist Molly Finnegan felt under the weather and uninspired. After a 2 a.m. brainstorming session, this sensational hot toddy improved both her cold and her drink list. B&B liqueur gives this one a bracing herbal edge.

