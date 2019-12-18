These Are Hong Kong and Macau's 2020 Michelin-Starred Restaurants

Image zoom Courtesy of Sushi Shikon

It’s been a busy few months for Michelin. Fall saw the announcement of the 2020 stars for New York, D.C., Seoul, Italy, Tokyo, and the United Kingdom—last week, the company also announced a new Malta guide slated for February 2020. The latest? The 2020 guide for Hong Kong and Macau, which was announced on December 17. A total of 16 restaurants gained stars between the two cities; some for the first time, some as a jump from a previous ranking.

“This year’s selections are testament to Hong Kong and Macau’s unwavering position as benchmark cities in the gastronomic world, where tradition and modernity can co-exist in a dynamic and delicious blend of authenticity and ambitious innovation,” Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of Michelin Guides, said in a statement.

The bulk of the new stars this year comes from Hong Kong. There are two new three-star restaurants—Yeung Koon Yat’s Forum, which previously held a two-star rating, and Sushi Shikon, which moved to the Landmark Mandarin Oriental in 2019. (As Eater points out, the restaurant has previously been awarded three stars at another location.) Arbor, a contemporary French restaurant, was Hong Kong’s only new two-star restaurant this year, a promotion from its one-star debut in the 2019 guide. There were also 11 additions in the one-star category, ranging from Ryota Kappou Modern, which offers "seasonal Japanese kappo-style menus," to L’Envol at the new St. Regis Hong Kong.

As for Macau, all three three-star restaurants—The Eight, Jade Dragon, and Robuchon au Dôme—maintained their rankings from last year, and two restaurants joined the two-star category. The first is Wing Lei at Wynn Macau, run by chef Chan Tak, which rose from a one-star ranking in the 2019 guide. André Chiang’s Sichuan Moon, on the other hand, joined the guide for the first time as a two-star restaurant this year. (Chiang has requested to give back stars to the Michelin guide in the past, but is reportedly happy about this new inclusion.)

Between stars, Bib Gourmands, and Michelin Plates, the two cities now have a total of 284 recognized restaurants, with 219 for Hong Kong and 65 for Macau, respectively. You can find the full guides for both cities on the Hong Kong and Macau Michelin websites.