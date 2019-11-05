All the New Holiday Food TV and Movies to Stream This Year

Image zoom Netflix

If you're like us, you've just filled your bottom desk drawer with a giant bag of clearance Halloween candy while wondering if it's too early to open the first door of your all-cheese advent calendar and put that Mariah Carey song on repeat. (Don't even act like you don't know which one.)

Yeah, your planner says that it's the first days of November, but your heart says that it's officially the holiday season. You're ready to pull out your once-a-year cookie cutters, zip yourself into a snowflake-pattern onesie, and stream literally all of the holiday-related baking shows on Netflix and Hulu.

The streaming services know what's up, and they've just added some seasonally appropriate programs to their lineups, starting today. Hulu has already sorted your weekend, with several full seasons of Food Network programming, including Giada's Holiday Handbook and the Holiday Baking Championship.

Next Friday, Netflix adds season two of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, and another season of Nailed It! Holiday! later this month. Also, there are so many things to be excited about when Disney+ launches on November 12, and Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted is one of them. Here's what else will be available this month:

Friday, November 1

Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Hulu)

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Hulu)

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 4 (Hulu)

Friday, November 8

Green Eggs & Ham (Netflix)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2 (Netflix)

Tuesday, November 12

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Disney+)

Friday, November 22

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 (Netflix)

Friday, November 29

Sugar Rush Christmas (Netflix)

We're going to update this post between now and the end of the year to ensure that no one will run out of food-related shows to watch between now and December 31. Until then, go ahead and start playing that holiday song. It's time.