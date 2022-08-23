Hidden Valley and Truff Partner on Spicy Black Truffle Ranch Dressing

The "ultra-limited" release will be sold exclusively on Truff's website while supplies last.

By
Mike Pomranz
Photo of Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2022
Hidden Valley Ranch x TRUFF
Photo: Courtesy of Hidden Valley Ranch x TRUFF

Ranch dressing sometimes gets a bad rap — and it's easy to see why. The dressing exploded in popularity after its invention in the 1950s and rapidly moved from salads to less refined uses like pizza topping and chip flavor. Ranch is a victim of its own success, tasting too good for its own good.

But now, the original ranch brand, Hidden Valley, is bringing some class back to their dressing: They've partnered with "luxury condiment" brand Truff — which specializes in elevating items with their in-house blend of real black truffles and red chili peppers — to collaborate on a truffle-enhanced Hidden Valley Ranch.

Launching as an "ultra-limited" release on August 30, Truff x Hidden Valley Spicy Truffle Ranch is billed as "a boldly elevated twist on two beloved condiments: Truff's Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce infused into creamy Hidden Valley Ranch." The results are said to feature "the spice of red chiles, umami depth of black truffles, and tangy, creaminess of ranch dressing, all of which morph into a truly gourmet condiment."

Hidden Valley Ranch x TRUFF
Courtesy of Hidden Valley Ranch x TRUFF

"Hidden Valley Ranch is always looking to offer new and unexpected ways for our fans to experience the ranch flavor they love," Deb Crandall, the brand's marketing director, said of their first-ever sauce collab. "Truff is the perfect partner, with their unique, elevated hot sauce that is unlike any other. Together, we knew we could develop a perfectly blended product with extraordinary flavor we know our consumers will love!"

The sauce-meets-sauce partnership is a first for Truff, too. "Truff is all about flavor exploration and reimagination. While we've had the privilege of working with world-class chefs, sometimes the best suggestions come from our customers, who have been very vocal about requesting a truffle ranch," co-founder and co-CEO Nick Ajluni added. "Partnering with Hidden Valley Ranch was the obvious choice. Not only are they the original ranch, but they're a truly iconic brand with a passionate community that's helped make ranch a cultural phenomenon."

Hidden Valley Ranch x TRUFF
Courtesy of Hidden Valley Ranch x TRUFF

Truff x Hidden Valley Ranch will be sold in 18-ounce "magnum bottles" for $24.99 each, starting at 11 a.m. ET, exclusively at TRUFF.com/HVRanch. Truff says diehards can use the same link to join a waitlist starting today to get notified the second it goes live.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Whole Foods Market grocery bag on a kitchen counter
9 Whole Foods Products You Should Buy This August
Whoopie pies
The Best Snack in Every State
best gift baskets
The Best Gift Baskets and Bundles to Give and Get
Chickpeas and Kale in Spicy Pomodoro Sauce
Food & Wine's 40 Best Recipes Ever
Soppressata Pizza with Calabrian Chile Honey
31 Recipes to Make in March
A glass of red wine at a California vineyard
17 Off-the-Beaten-Path California Reds
Manilas
The Best Places to Eat Filipino Food in Every State
25 of Our Favorite Under-the-Radar California Reds
All the Cheese, All the Wine, All the Time
All the Cheese, All the Wine, All the Time
Hidden Valley Ranch; The Ranch Diamond
Hidden Valley Created a 'Ranch Diamond' Using Actual Ranch Seasoning
12 Nights of Wine
The 25 Best Food and Drink Advent Calendars to Buy Online
Highlands Bar & Grill
The Best Classic Restaurants in Every State
The Next Great Food Cities
These Are America's Next Great Food Cities
Patrami sandwich from Katz's Delicatessen in New York City
The One Thing You Have to Eat in Every State
Piña Colada Pie
30 Recipes to Make in June
trio of homemade pizzas
The F&W Guide to Making Pizza at Home