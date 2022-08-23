Ranch dressing sometimes gets a bad rap — and it's easy to see why. The dressing exploded in popularity after its invention in the 1950s and rapidly moved from salads to less refined uses like pizza topping and chip flavor. Ranch is a victim of its own success, tasting too good for its own good.

But now, the original ranch brand, Hidden Valley, is bringing some class back to their dressing: They've partnered with "luxury condiment" brand Truff — which specializes in elevating items with their in-house blend of real black truffles and red chili peppers — to collaborate on a truffle-enhanced Hidden Valley Ranch.

Launching as an "ultra-limited" release on August 30, Truff x Hidden Valley Spicy Truffle Ranch is billed as "a boldly elevated twist on two beloved condiments: Truff's Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce infused into creamy Hidden Valley Ranch." The results are said to feature "the spice of red chiles, umami depth of black truffles, and tangy, creaminess of ranch dressing, all of which morph into a truly gourmet condiment."

"Hidden Valley Ranch is always looking to offer new and unexpected ways for our fans to experience the ranch flavor they love," Deb Crandall, the brand's marketing director, said of their first-ever sauce collab. "Truff is the perfect partner, with their unique, elevated hot sauce that is unlike any other. Together, we knew we could develop a perfectly blended product with extraordinary flavor we know our consumers will love!"

The sauce-meets-sauce partnership is a first for Truff, too. "Truff is all about flavor exploration and reimagination. While we've had the privilege of working with world-class chefs, sometimes the best suggestions come from our customers, who have been very vocal about requesting a truffle ranch," co-founder and co-CEO Nick Ajluni added. "Partnering with Hidden Valley Ranch was the obvious choice. Not only are they the original ranch, but they're a truly iconic brand with a passionate community that's helped make ranch a cultural phenomenon."

Truff x Hidden Valley Ranch will be sold in 18-ounce "magnum bottles" for $24.99 each, starting at 11 a.m. ET, exclusively at TRUFF.com/HVRanch. Truff says diehards can use the same link to join a waitlist starting today to get notified the second it goes live.