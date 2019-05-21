Hidden Valley Released a Line of Ranch-Themed Summer Clothes and Accessories

At first blush, ranch dressing’s association with being “cool” (like the temperature, not like Fonzie) seems a bit unfounded. Spooning ranch into your mouth certainly won’t help you beat the heat. But digging a little deeper, the dressing does earn its stripes. For one, up until bottled ranch was introduced in the ‘80s, ranch dressing was prepared fresh with milk or buttermilk — meaning unlike oil-based dressings, ranch was naturally cool. Meanwhile, ranch works as a perfect antidote to spicy flavors — which is why it pairs well with buffalo wings (at least when blue cheese dressing isn’t around, of course!) — so that could be seen as having a “cooling” effect. Plus, ranch-flavored Doritos are, by their very name, "Cool."

But this summer, the original ranch brand, Hidden Valley, wants to help people literally beat the heat — no dressing required. Today, Hidden Valley Ranch has released its first-ever collection of summer clothes and accessories which are for sale online while supplies last.

In all, Hidden Valley has added seven new summer-themed items to the Ranch Shop. They include two swimsuits: a Men’s Swim Trunks — which feature a pattern of cartoony ranch bottles and pizza slices — and a Women’s One Piece Swimsuit — featuring the slogan “I Put Ranch on My Ranch.” There’s a Ranch & Pizza Shirt featuring a matching design to the Men’s Trunks. You can also find beach essentials — including a towel, a tote, and a water bottle. And lastly, no summer would be complete without a Hidden Valley Ranch Pool Float, which, as you would hope, is in the shape of a giant bottle of ranch dressing.

Prices on these items range from $15 to $50 — not necessarily cheap, but not as bank-breaking as the $160 Hidden Valley Ranch Fountain (which is also available for sale in the shop). Basically, if green is your color and ranch is your dressing, these swimsuits and accessories might be up your alley. And let’s be honest, ranch dressing is now the most popular salad dressing in America, so ranch doesn’t even have to be literally cool; it’s figuratively cool as well. Like Fonzie!

Check out www.hiddenvalley.com/ranch-shop for the full collection.