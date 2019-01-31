The Missing Hershey’s Kiss Tip Debacle Is Finally Solved

A Hershey’s Kiss without a tip just isn’t a Hershey’s Kiss—which is why bakers were in revolt last month when the Kisses they purchased were missing their signature pointy top. (Trivial? Sure. But the aesthetic just isn’t the same!) People took to social media to express their aggravation, and one customer reported that, when she called, Hershey said it was breaking off the tips on purpose in order to prevent damage during shipment, as previously reported by Food & Wine. However, Hershey announced on Thursday that the great chocolate debacle of 2018 has been solved, reports CNBC.

“We looked at the entire Kiss manufacturing process, and we made some adjustments to shaping the tips to allow us to have greater consistency,” Michele Buck, Hershey CEO, told CNBC.

Yet, it’s still unclear what specifically caused the Kisses to be tipless, or how many Kisses total were affected. Buck told CNBC that the company had been seeing “inconsistency in the tip shaping” and that “changes have been made to prevent further disappointment”—so it was likely some sort of equipment or production issue. The rest may well be left up to mystery. In the meantime, you can rest assured that your peanut butter blossom cookies and all other Kisses-related baked goods will soon be back up to their usual standards.

“We understand that bakers’ expectations are high for an iconic brand that is more than 100 years old because they are proud of their desserts,” Jeff Beckman, director of corporate communications for The Hershey Company, had said in a statement back in December.

