These Centenarians Say Hershey’s Chocolate Is One Key to Their 79-Year Marriage

Plenty of things can keep a couple married for decades: laziness, convenience, kids, maybe even an undying true love. But Today Food recently found a couple that says they owe much of the success of their 79-year marriage to something you might not expect… Hershey’s chocolate.

Curtis and Virginia Peters — now age 100 and 103 respectively — married in 1940, and according to their daughter Susan Peters Cathoir, Hershey’s chocolate, specifically, has been an important part of their family the entire time. She told Today that her parents always had candy bowls full of Kisses, bars stocked in the kitchen, and even melted Hershey’s for their ice cream. (Not to mention a family trip to Hershey, PA, of course!)

Cathoir believes the couple has eaten Hershey’s almost every day they’ve been together — even now as centenarians living together in a nearby nursing home. “I keep a pack in the freezer and go and give them one every day. I always leave chocolate in their drawer so in case I can't make it or I'm late, one of the [nurses] can make sure they still get it,” Cathoir was quoted as saying. “Hershey's chocolate just keeps him alive, and he keeps her alive…. He shares it with her all the time — he shares everything with her and she with him.”

“They love the Hershey's. It melts in their mouth just the way want it,” she added.

Needless to say, that’s a pretty strong endorsement for Hershey’s, so it’s no surprise that the chocolate brand wanted in on the action. “We are honored to learn that they choose to share Hershey’s chocolate to have a heartwarming connection each and every day of their lives," Hershey's brand senior director Ian Norton told Today. Hershey’s also told the site that it plans to send over a gift to honor the couple’s 79th anniversary which was celebrated on Saturday.