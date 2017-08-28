Here Is How Much Whole Foods Prices Changed Following Amazon’s Acquisition

Amazon said prices would drop at Whole Foods as soon as its acquisition was complete. Here's how much they have changed, including a 30 percent drop in avocado prices.
The big grocery news of last week was that, following its acquisition of Whole Foods, Amazon’s first big initiative in stores would be to lower prices on several items. It’s right in line with Whole Foods’ other efforts to change its reputation as a high-cost store like the opening of five more moderately priced 365 stores with more locations to come. But last week, AmazonWorldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke said, "we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market's long-held commitment to the highest standards.” And Amazon promised to lower those prices as soon as it officially took over on Monday, August 28. Additionally, the two companies promised that Whole Foods items would be available through Amazon Fresh and both Prime Pantry and Prime Now.
But as for the in-store savings, Amazon said in a statement that the price changes would cover items from avocados to almond butter. So Food & Wine went to Whole Foods’ Yonkers store over the weekend and again on Monday morning to investigate how those prices have changed.
Here are the price differences we found after the official Amazon acquisition:
Whole trade bananas
Before: 79 cents or 99 cents per pound (depending on country of origin)
After: 49 cents or 69 cents per pound (depending on country of origin)
Organic avocados
Before: $2.99 each
After: $1.99 each
Organic large brown eggs
Before: $4.29 a dozen
After: $3.99 a dozen
Organic responsibly-farmed salmon
Before: $10.49 per pound
After: $9.99 per pound
Organic baby kale
Before: $3.99 for five ounces
After: $3.49 for five ounces
Organic baby lettuce
Before: $3.99 for five ounces
After: $3.49 for five ounces
Creamy and crunchy almond butter
Before: $7.99 for a 12-ounce jar
After: $6.99 for a 12-ounce jar
Organic Gala apples
Before: $2.99 per pound
After: $1.99 per pound
Organic Fuji apples
Before: $3.49 per pound
After: $1.99 per pound
Organic rotisserie chicken
Before: $13.99 each
After: $9.99 each
Everyday Value organic butter
Before: $5.29 per pound
After: $4.49 per pound