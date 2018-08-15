Hello Kitty Wine Comes in Two New Varieties and Hits More Stores This Year

While many casual observers might still relegate Sanrio’s Hello Kitty as just kid stuff, the cutesy kitten-like character has had her own line of adult beverages, wine to be exact, for a few years now. After all, fans who grew up with Hello Kitty plastered on every accessory imaginable need something collectible when they grow up, too! This year, those same enthusiasts can add a couple more bottles to their Hello Kitty wine trove with the release of two new varietals: Hello Kitty Prosecco and Hello Kitty Pinot Grigio.

Courtesy of Sanrio

The wines are distributed domestically by SW Vino and come in seven varieties total, including Pinot Grigio, Pinot Nero, Pinot Noir, "sweet pink," sparkling rosé (in both regular and a shiny, pink limited-edition bottle), and the pair of new offerings.

All of the Hello Kitty wines can be purchased online and shipped to 45 states at hellokittywines.com. The bottles are also available in more retail locations this year, including, the company states, hundreds of independent wine stores nationwide, Japanese specialty stores Mitsuwa Marketplace, Marukai, and Nijiya Market, and these beverage and supermarket chains in the following states:

California: Albertsons, BevMo, Pavilions, Safeway, Total Wine & More, Vons

Hawaii: Safeway

Nevada: BevMo, Total Wine & More

Oregon: Whole Foods (beginning October 2018)

Texas: Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods

Single bottles range from $16.95 to $39.95, but if you’ve been late to the Hello Kitty wine collecting game, the full “Lucky 7” collection is available for $188.20 online.

Hello Kitty isn't the only pop culture icon to get their own line of wines, as movies like The Lord of the Rings trilogy and TV series like Saturday Night Live have also released their own boozy homages. Meanwhile, Game of Thrones has received multiple beer tributes while classic video game Final Fantasy was honored with a 30-year-aged whiskey for its 30th anniversary earlier this year.