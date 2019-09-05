British Man Finds One Sad, Solitary Baked Bean in Heinz Can

Image zoom Newscast/Getty Images

Hopefully, you don't need me to tell you that, politically, the United Kingdom is a mess. Things are so crazy that, right now, BBC has actually put a story about parliament before news that Jamie Laing is pulling out of Strictly Come Dancing. Yeah, it's that bad. But no matter how rough Brexit gets, know that it will never upset Brits as much as this story: A man opened a can of Heinz baked beans and discovered that the entire can only contained one bean.

Steve Smith bought the can as part of a multipack from the grocery chain Tesco, and when he opened it, he discovered that it contained almost entirely liquid with just a single bean floating about. As any modern citizen would do, he immediately turned to Twitter, tweeting a video at Heinz UK with the message, "I enjoy ‘bean juice' as much as the next person, but when I opened a can this evening I was hoping for more than one bean."

Hi @HeinzUK. I enjoy "bean juice" as much as the next person, but when I opened a can this evening I was hoping for more than one bean. pic.twitter.com/EgNDiK8mGt — Cllr Steve Smith (@SteveSmith98) September 3, 2019

"I got back late from a residents' meeting and wanted some food," Smith told Yahoo News UK. "I poured out the tin and I found one bean. I thought it was funny — but annoying! It was the last tin we had in the cupboard. I had to have scrambled egg instead." Tragic.

For their part, a Heinz spokesperson told the news site, "Our beans are meticulously weighed with approximately 465 in each Heinz Beanz 415g standard can. We are in touch with Steve over this isolated incident and to make up for the missing beans." Frankly, none of this sounds very meticulous to me!

Meanwhile, if Smith wanted to get British officials to look into the matter, he doesn't have to look far: He's a member of the Bristol City Council. He also didn't have to look far to see the irony all the attention this strange story has gotten. "I've had more interest this morning than in any of the actual issues I've worked on as a Councillor," he later wrote on Twitter. "To be fair though it has bean [sic] a bit of light relief from the other b-word." For the record, he's talking about Brexit.