This Apron Is Cuter Than Most of My Actual Clothes

Less than two months after teaming up with skatewear label Vans on a line of aprons and sneakers, chef gear supplier Hedley & Bennett has launched a collection with fellow L.A.-based lifestyle brand Parachute. The limited-edition collab includes minimal, durable home essentials like linen napkins, potholders, table runners, kitchen towels, and some very good, Japanese-inspired aprons.

“When I met Ariel I immediately knew we needed to do something together," Hedley & Bennett founder Ellen Bennett said of Parachute's Ariel Kaye in a statement. "Over the past six years of Hedley & Bennett—which started as an aprons for the professional restaurant kitchen business—people have seen our aprons worn by their favorite chefs and have wanted to follow suit. All of a sudden, we had this huge community of home cooks wearing our aprons, and telling us [on social media] about their home cooking adventures."

Hedley & Bennett

So Kaye, whose company specializes in luxe fabrics, made over one of Hedley & Bennett's signature aprons in French, rice-colored linen with merlot trim and brass hardware ($95). She also helped design a smock-style, Japanese-inspired crossback apron ($89), which, from the front, looks exactly like a cute little shift dress you'd find in an intimidatingly minimalist boutique—the kind with delicate driftwood branches suspended from the ceiling with twine instead of normal clothing racks. Also important: it has pockets!

The same attention to design was applied to the table linens, which come in shades of "oat," "curry," and "merlot." "It was our grassroots community that turned on the light bulb that we should be creating more awesome wares for the home kitchen," Bennett said. "Meanwhile, Ariel, with Parachute, was doing just this for the rest of the home. We knew if we joined forces we could create some amazing." To see the full lineup, head to hedleybennett.com or parachutehome.com. Or, check it out in person at Parachute's retail locations in L.A., New York City, and Portland, Oregon.