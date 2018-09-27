Hazelnut Spread M&M’s Arrive Next Year

We’re decades removed from the innovation that turned regular old M&M’s candies into Peanut M&M’s (that was back in 1954). But since then, the folks making those tiny, colorfully-shelled candies have figure out a way to fill those morsels with a wide variety of tasty fillings and tantalizing flavors. There are Crispy M&M’s, Caramel M&M’s, Pretzel M&M’s, Peanut Butter M&M’s, Almond M&M’s… you get the idea. But, of course, Mars, Incorporated has to keep up with changing tastes (Chili Nut or Espresso, anyone?), so it makes sense that one day these addicting little buggers would be filled with a decadent treat that’s difficult for any sweet tooth to resist: chocolate hazelnut spread.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery

Okay, it’s Nutella. It’s not Nutella, we should expressly say for the sake of accuracy and proper brand identity, but you know, it’s chocolate hazelnut spread which is nearly the same thing. Hazelnut Spread M&M’s look to be similar to their peanut butter and caramel cousins (anyone who’s a fan of those will know they are a bit larger than you standard M&M and rounder than a Peanut M&M). The bright teal blue packaging suggests they’ll come in at least four colors (brown, orange, blue, and green).

A statement from Mars says the new Hazelnut Spread M&M’s will appear in stores beginning in April of 2019 and will come in 1.35-ounce, 2.53-ounce, and 8.3-ounce sizes.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery

But that's not the only new way to get your M&M's fix. Mars also announced a line of milk chocolate bars featuring the candies, and you won't have to wait until next year to try them. The M&M’s bars will come in milk chocolate, peanut, crisp rice, almond, and mint & crisp rice varieties, all of which also feature M&M’s Minis inside as well. Those are set to hit shelves in December 2018.