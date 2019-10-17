Over 6,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Can Opener — Here’s Why

Image zoom FotografiaBasica/Getty Images

Whether you’re feeding a large group with big batches of green bean casserole and pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving or craving a bowl of steaming chicken noodle soup to warm yourself from the inside out, fall is a time when the convenience of canned goods shine. And if you’re using canned goods, you need a can opener.

A great can opener easily latches onto cans of all sizes, effortlessly cutting through metal tops for years and years. While manual can openers are a great option, electric safety models won’t create dangerous jagged edges and can be a godsend if you’re prepping tons of cans for all sorts of holiday entertaining. And for thousands of Amazon shoppers, the best electric can opener is the Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com

Amazon’s best-selling electric can opener, the Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch features a unique locking mechanism that uses a magnet to hold cans of any size securely in place. It uses pressure from a top and bottom wheel to separate the can lid at its seam, creating a safe, smooth edge. All you have to do is plug it into an electrical outlet and push a lever.

The gadget has an incredible 4.7-star rating with more than 6,000 reviews, with customers saying how quickly and quietly it cuts through cans.

“I have ran out of cans to open demonstrating it to my friends and family (and whoever was walking by on the street),” a shopper wrote. “I challenge anyone not to giggle gleefully as you use it and watch the magic at work! A word of warning... don't start cursing when you first use it, trying to see the lid get cut like the old ones. This quietly decapitates any can like a freakin' ninja. You'll be thinking ‘Man... this ain't doin' nothin'!’ when suddenly, your can is opened up like a deer during the hunting season. You can't go wrong with this bad mo'fo. Just... stock up on cans before it arrives.”

RELATED: Essential Kitchen Tools and Appliances Worth Splurging On

Reviewers also praise the tool for how smoothly it cuts can tops: “This one, however, is the easiest to use out of all my openers and that is a lot as I am 70. When I open a can, I know that there is nothing to cut me. The top comes off easily and is smooth on all edges. The can attaches to the unit so easily, too.”

Most of all, though, shoppers rave about how great the opener is for their wrists.

“I hurt my wrists in an accident last year, and using a can opener is still very difficult for me,” wrote one user. “I tried this can opener because of the amazing reviews. They are not wrong! This can opener couldn't be easier to use, you just hold the can up with one hand and press down on the lever on the top with the other hand. I have had no problems getting it to work properly, and bonus- it cuts the can with no jagged edges. It also looks nice and doesn't take up a lot of counter space. I wish I had gotten it sooner.”

Priced at $30, the Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch is a smart investment before the holiday entertaining season really hits. Add this reliable kitchen workhorse to your cart now and your wrists will thank you come November.