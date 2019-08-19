Sale Alert! Hamilton Beach Food Processors, Coffee Makers, and More Are Up to 40% Off

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

As much as we love investment-worthy pieces (yes, you, Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Yeti…) we’re also big fans of affordable, unfussy products that get us from Point A to Point B. They may not have all the bells and whistles, but they’re dependable and won’t break the bank. And when it comes to one of our favorite tried-and-true, budget-friendly appliances, we turn to Hamilton Beach.

Popular for its wide range of trustworthy kitchen and home appliances, like coffee makers, blenders, toasters, and our best-rated food processor, Hamilton Beach designs products that deliver easy solutions for everyday needs. Thousands and thousands of shoppers swear by its products, with many items ranking as number one best-sellers at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

And right now, you can get select Hamilton Beach appliances at a deep discount. We found several items up to 40 percent off on Amazon, like this 5-cup coffee maker, this convection toaster oven that fits 12-inch pizzas, and this extra-large professional-grade food processor.

The best part? The sale is going on until the end of the month, so you have time to shop the deals. (But we recommend adding them to your cart sooner than later, just in case your favorites go out of stock.)

Be sure to check out all the Hamilton Beach deals here, and read on to see what we’re eyeing from the sale, plus why users love them, below!

Hamilton Beach Convection Toaster Oven

Best Amazon review: “I had a hard time finding a toaster oven that wasn't huge or extremely tiny, hadn't burst into flames and didn't cost an arm and a leg. This one fits the bill. It toasts well, is easy to operate and doesn't take up the whole counter. It has cooked a frozen lasagna, made toasted ham & cheese sandwiches and toasted English muffins all without a hitch. The knobs are easy to operate and it's easy to see what you have the temp set for. The drip tray pulls all the way out and is easy to clean. You do have to turn the knob past the 10 minute mark and then back the other way to toast (safety feature?) but after a few times that becomes second nature. Very pleased with this units looks as well. It doesn't attract fingerprints doesn't stick out like a sore thumb.”

To buy: $48 (originally $70); amazon.com

Hamilton Beach Professional Dicing Food Processor with 14-Cup BPA-Free Bowl

Best Amazon review: “I really do not know how I survived so long without this food processor in my kitchen. I bought it because of the dicing capabilities that were touted on the video, making up my mind that I was going to return this if it did not keep up the promises. What a pleasant surprise. My prep time in the kitchen has been halved and I love how easy it makes cutting veggies especially for exotic dishes, that usually involve ‘shredded’ or ‘sliced’. I no longer buy frozen cut veggies anymore and I love the fact that this has helped me double my veggie intake.”

To buy: $120 (originally $200); amazon.com

Hamilton Beach Flip Belgian Waffle Maker

Best Amazon review: “I work at a large hotel and serve breakfast every morning, and we have three professional cast iron waffle makers that we pump waffles out of constantly. I bought this waffle maker shortly after starting work because I kept thinking about waffles. Honestly? I like this one even better than the ones at work. The waffles don't burn or get over crispy, and I have never had one under done either. Super easy to clean and looks nice enough that I can leave it on my counter without putting it away. I would definitely recommend it.”

To buy: $37 (originally $50); amazon.com

Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker with 5-Cup Glass Carafe

Best Amazon review: “I have had a larger coffee maker for years, but the glass carafe broke and I could not find a replacement ANYWHERE. So, looking around and doing my research, I found this coffee maker. It has everything I want with NO extra useless functions. It has: Pause and Serve; On/Off switch; 4-5 cup capacity (This equals 2 large coffee mugs); Makes good coffee; inexpensive; NO other functions/no timer,clock, etc. Brewing speed is not slow, not quick, sort of ‘in between'. I can live with that. Simple yet well-functioning. And it's TINY, comparatively speaking. I like! EXACTLY what I have been looking for. Thank you, Hamilton Beach!”

To buy: $17 (originally $33); amazon.com

Hamilton Beach 6-Quart Digital Slow Cooker

Best Amazon review: “I love this crockpot (slow cooker) because you can cook large or small dishes by programming the cook time and temperature. I have cooked turkey roast, pork roasts, fish, and numerous vegetables with perfect results. The best part is the easy cleanup. Because the ceramic pot easily lifts from the cooker it can be rinsed in the sink and then placed in the dishwasher without any hassle. My old crockpot did not have a removable ceramic pot and was a nightmare to clean. I also love the temperature probe feature that allows you to cook large roasts or poultry and get consistently good results. The keep warm feature is super.”

To buy: $47 (originally $69); amazon.com