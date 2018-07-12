Halo Top's New Peanut Butter & Jelly Ice Cream Has a Super Surprising Mix-In

National Ice Cream Day is nearly upon us, and, to mark the occasion, Halo Top has blessed its fans with a brand new flavor: Peanut Butter & Jelly. "What kind of jelly, though?" is something you might ask upon hearing the news. Great question. It's strawberry. And the peanut butter, for the record, is smooth—not chunky.

After you actually taste Halo Top's take on PB&J, you may have another question. Namely, "Hey, what are those little nubs?" Again, thank you so much for asking. They are tiny (as in, chocolate chip-size) cannoli bites, which are not something one normally associates with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Here, however, they lend a welcome bit of chewiness—think of them as playing the part of "bread" in this frozen version of the lunchbox staple.

After doing a little office taste test, most of Food & Wine's staffers—even those who don't normally stan for Halo Top—agreed that the flavor works. It's super creamy, and, thanks to the strawberry jelly swirl and those aforementioned cannoli chunks, no two bites are the same.

Another theory behind its deliciousness: Halo Top is famously committed to keeping their ice creams low-calorie and high-protein (the Peanut Butter & Jelly flavor has 360 calories and 20 grams of protein per pint, for example), so turning a food that's already protein-packed (what's up, peanut butter?) into a frozen treat was probably a no-brainer. Sweetness-wise, the ice cream is about on par with your average PB&J, and doesn't leave behind a Stevia aftertaste (a common problem with low-cal desserts).

Best of all, Halo Top is giving away 1,000 pints of its newest flavor for free. On Sunday, July 15 (aka National Ice Cream Day) head to halotop.com/new and enter the code "HALOTOPPB&J" at checkout to claim yours. And, if you miss your shot, Peanut Butter & Jelly will be available at select retailers in early August, and at IceCreamSource.com beginning Monday, July 16. It is a "flash" buy, though—meaning it'll only be in stores for a few weeks while supplies last. Good luck out there, friends.