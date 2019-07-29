Should Halloween Always Be the Last Saturday in October?

Image zoom Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

Sometimes good ideas bubble to the top. And the Halloween & Costume Association may have one on their hands: They've recently received renewed traction on a Change.org petition they launched last year for the "Saturday Halloween Movement."

The plan is simple: Make Halloween easier for parents and safer for kids by moving it from October 31 — which has a five out of seven chance of landing on a weekday — to the last Saturday of October — meaning the holiday would always arrive on the weekend. As a result, adults wouldn't have to worry about rushing home from work, and kids could trick-or-treat during daylight hours, just to list a couple of the advantages. (Adults would also have a Saturday party locked in. Sweet.)

Over 100,000 people have now signed the petition, which is addressed to the President of the United States. Even one of America's biggest candy brand, Snickers, not only supported the idea on Twitter, but also offered to give away 1 million free Snickers to America if the Federal Government makes it official.

A Thursday Halloween? Not Satisfying. Halloween on the last Saturday of October? Satisfying. If the Fed Govt makes it official, we’ll offer 1 million free SNICKERS to America. Join the petition! https://t.co/EycXXuc0tB — SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) July 26, 2019

But the petition, which specifically asks the President to "move Halloween," glosses over an important detail: The President doesn't inherently have the power to move Halloween because Halloween isn't an officially recognized holiday. Asking the Donald Trump to move Halloween is about as helpful as asking Ryan Seacrest to move New Year's Eve. Yes, they both have a platform, but they're not necessarily the best point person for the project.

That's not to say the government doesn't have some options. A federal holiday could be declared, though that's highly unlikely: Only ten of them exist, and since the primary point of a federal holiday is to give people the day off, declaring one on a Saturday isn't particularly beneficial. More helpful, it appears either the President or Congress could declare an official "observance" for Halloween as the last Saturday of October. That would hopefully score us our million free Snickers. But would a federal observance declaration be enough to get people to break with tradition?

Regardless, there's another takeaway here: Since Halloween isn't an official holiday, we the people don't need anyone to move it for us; if we have the public will, we can move it ourselves. How do we do that? How does a public movement come to fruition without government intervention? Well, it helps to center the movement around an influential figure. Or maybe a billion-dollar candy company with massive marketing reach? If Snickers really believes in this one, they should take the reins! Just say, hey, try keeping some Snickers around the house on Saturday, October 26 this year and see if anyone comes by. Worst case scenario, they get people buying Snickers for two days. Sounds like a can't lose proposition.