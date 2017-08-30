Peeps Adds Pumpkin Spice, Candy Corn and Spooky Cats for Halloween

Sure, Peeps have a long history of delighting candy fans of all ages around Easter, but if you think the marshmallow treats are just for springtime, you haven't been paying attention. This year, the candy brand has released a few new additions to its already robust lineup of Halloween shapes and flavors. Spooky Cats will join monsters, ghosts, and pumpkins in the more traditional series, plus pumpkin spice latte, caramel apple, candy corn, and maple brown sugar flavors will be added to the more recent Delights family, which are dipped in chocolate or other melted candy.

The Spooky Cats shapes come from what you might call the OG circle of Peeps which include, of course, the chicks and bunnies from Easter baskets, but also pumpkins, monsters, and ghosts, all encrusted in the candy's signature sugar crystals. The purple kittles have iced-on whiskers and eyes to make them an adorable feline addition to the Halloween treat table.

Of course, what would fall be without pumpkin spice-flavored, well, everything? Peeps is no exception, re-releasing a PSL flavor (dipped in white fudge) this autumn. Pumpkin spice peeps were also available in previous years, but join the Delights family for the first time this season.

There's also a white fudge-dipped candy corn flavor for all of the enthusiasts to enjoy/haters to hate, along with green caramel apple (dipped in salted caramel fudge) and maple brown sugar chicks dipped in white fudge. All of the new Delights, as well as the Spooky Cats, will hit stores next week.

Speaking of Delights, we tried some of the fancy new flavors that were released this past spring, and while the candy-dipped portion does add yet another layer of sweetness to an already sugary bite, we did enjoy the added "weight" the chocolate brought. Essentially, the Delights were a heartier version of the classic Peeps with a bit of added crunch.

Peeps has also branched out into some more experimental flavor territory of late, partnering with Oreo for a limited-edition cookie, an Italian ice company for a frozen treat, and of course the infamous Peeps milk.