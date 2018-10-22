Halloween Deals, Freebies, and Special Offers to Treat Yourself with This Year

Halloween is creeping just around the corner. And while it's mostly kids that get to trick-or-treat this time of year (adults, take note), there are still ways for grown-ups to get in on the frightful festivities. Here are some of the best food and drink deals, freebies, and special menu items we've seen for Halloween 2018.

Applebee’s

Courtesy of Applebee's

This month’s $1 drink special at Applebee’s is a Dollar Zombie, a mix of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, lime and is garnished with a gummy brain.”

Baskin-Robbins

On Halloween, score a $1.50 regular or kid scoop of ice cream at participating locations.

Burger King

Courtesy of Burger King

As a special tricky treat, Burger King has introduced the Nightmare King, a green-bunned burger topped with a crispy chicken filet, bacon, and cheese, which—according to a study—is scientifically likely to give you nightmares. Order your Nightmare King on Postmates and you’ll qualify for free delivery.

Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory has a way to go trick-or-treating in the most decadent way possible: With cheesecake. Place an order of $30 or more via DoorDash from Monday, October 29 through Wednesday, October 31 and you’ll receive a free slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake for free. Use the promo code TREATORTREAT at checkout.

Chili’s

The Tex-Mex chain is taking pumpkin spice south of the border with The Great Pumpkin margarita, a cocktail of Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Captain Morgan rum, Pumpkin Spice syrup, and Fresh Sour for just $5, now through Halloween.

Chipotle

On Halloween only, from 3 p.m. until closing, anyone in a costume can purchase a burrito, bowl, tacos, or salad for just $4. The deal is also available via the Chipotle app and online with the code BOORITO. Additionally, tag @Chipotle on Instagram on a photo of you wearing a costume at a Chipotle restaurant and you could have your entry chosen by fellow ‘grammers to win a year of free burritos.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is offering its usual slate of spooky donuts this year along with Oreo hot chocolate and filled donuts, but if you feel so inspired as to dress up like your favorite Dunkin’ treat, through November 1 you can tag it #DunkinDressUpContest on Instagram and have a chance to win $1,000 and year’s worth of Dunkin’ coffee, or a $100 gift card.

Krispy Kreme

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has already launched its candy-covered Trick-or-Treat doughnut, along with other cute/creepy offerings. But to make the season even sweeter, if you show up in costume at participating Krispy Kreme locations on Halloween, you’ll get any doughnut you like for free.

Mrs. Fields

Courtesy of Mrs. Fields

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the classy spooky film Hocus Pocus, Mrs. Fields has the perfect watch party treat: A cookie cake with the Sanderson sisters’ brooms and vacuum. Plus, with October as National Cookie Month, all online orders are 15 percent off.

Papa John’s

Courtesy of Papa John's

For the perfect pizza option on Halloween, now through October 31, you can order a Jack-O-Lantern pizza from Papa John’s as part of a party pack (one large Jack-O-Lantern Pizza, five one-topping pizzas with three bread sides and three desserts for $80 with the promo code TRICKORTREAT, or get it a la carte for just $11 with the code JACKOLANTERN. Check out papajohns.com for more Halloween catering deals.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell

Not entirely Halloween related, but Taco Bell’s new Party Packs (boxes of 12 tacos or burritos) are 15 percent off when ordered via the app through October 31.

This list will be updated as new information becomes available.