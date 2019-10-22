Halloween 2019: Where to Get Deals, Spooky Food, and Other Special Offers

Image zoom Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Halloween is known for trick-or-treating—a time-honored tradition where kids don their best costumes and flit door to door in search of free candy. However, if you're not planning on haunting the neighborhood or are beyond the age when trick-or-treating is deemed socially acceptable, several restaurants and food brands are also offering treats and other deals to honor the spookiest night of the year. Applebee’s and Chili’s have special themed drinks on the cheap; Papa John’s has a jack-o'-lantern-shaped pizza, with several party deals to boot. Find those offers and more below, and keep coming back up until October 31 as we add more.

Applebee’s

The #DollarVampire has risen for October. It’s served with rum, dragon fruit, passion fruit, strawberry and real fangs. pic.twitter.com/cGCQCuOuqH — Applebee's (@Applebees) October 1, 2019

During all of October, you can order (if you’re 21, of course), the Dollar Vampire, a drink made with rum, dragonfruit, passion fruit, strawberry, and “real fangs.”

Burger King

After debuting the Nightmare Whopper in 2018, Burger King is back with another spooky burger—The Ghost Whopper, comprised of "savory flame-grilled beef topped with juicy tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a White Cheddar Cheese flavored, white sesame seed bun." In other words? It’s a Whopper with a white bun. Boo! It's only available at 10 locations to check the link above.

Chili’s

The chain’s $5 “Margarita of the Month” for October is the “Fangtastic ‘Rita,” made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Monin Blood Orange, and fresh sour. It’s the perfect spooky drink for Halloween.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ brought back its Spider Donut for Halloween, and customers also have the chance to win free doughnuts this month. The Dunkin’ Runner (a mascot dressed in the brand’s first-ever official Halloween costume) will be running to several Dunkin’ locations around the country this month, according to an announcement—at each location, 200 customers will receive a free Halloween doughnut.

Friendly’s

Kids 12 and under (accompanied by an adult) who wear a Halloween costume to Friendly’s will receive a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. The best part? The deal runs from October 25 through Halloween, so you have plenty of time to plan a visit.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme debuted three new character doughnuts specially for the holiday—“Slimon, the Slime Monster Doughnut,” “Hypno-Henry, the Cake Batter Monster,” and “Mumford, the Mummy Monster Doughnut,” which we got to try when they launched. As an added bonus, if you show up to Krispy Kreme wearing a costume on Halloween, you’ll get a free doughnut of your choice.

Papa John’s

100% more pepperoni than a regular Jack-O’-Lantern for just $11. The Jack-O’-Lantern pizza is back. 🎃🍕 pic.twitter.com/1V8StdZhph — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) October 15, 2019

Papa John’s has a few promotions going on for Halloween. The first is the return of its "Jack-O’-Lantern Pizza," which is—you guessed it—a pumpkin-shaped thin crust pizza complete with a pepperoni smiley face. If you head to the “Parties” section on the restaurant’s website, you’ll also find several Halloween-themed offers. There’s the “Scary Good Deal,” which includes five large one-topping pizzas for $42.50 and “feeds 10-15 mummies, goblins, or zombies for about $3 each.” You can also opt for the “Jack-O’-Lantern Deal” if you’re really hungry, which feeds 15-plus people and includes the signature pumpkin-shaped pizza. Check out the website for more.

Mrs. Fields

The cookie company has plenty of themed tins and combo boxes, including a “Say Boo! Cookie Cake” and “Mystery Mansion” package loaded with cookies, brownies, and Halloween popcorn. Use the code “Fall” to get 20 percent off site-wide.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.