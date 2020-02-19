Häagen-Dazs Adds Rosé and Whiskey Flavors to Its Boozy Ice Cream Lineup

Image zoom Courtesy of Häagen-Dazs

Last February, Häagen-Dazs launched a new line called Häagen-Dazs Spirits with booze-infused flavors like Irish Cream Brownie, Bourbon Praline Pecan, Rum Tres Leches, and Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch. Now, the ice cream company has announced that it’s adding two more flavors to the lineup—and one of them includes rosé.

Enter Rosé & Cream and Whiskey Hazelnut Latte, which are scheduled to launch nationwide in April. The Rosé & Cream flavor is made with wine-infused sweet cream ice cream, folded with a bright pink rosé-flavored swirl. Whiskey Hazelnut Latte, on the other hand, takes whiskey-infused coffee ice cream and blends it with streaks of hazelnut fudge and chocolate espresso flakes. Both flavors contain less than 0.5 percent ABV in each 14-ounce pint. In other words, you won’t get a buzz, and you don’t need an ID to purchase them, either.

We had the chance to try both flavors before the launch later this spring. First up was the Rosé & Cream, which had an almost floral, perfume-y flavor punctuated by tartness from the wine. It had our editors in split camps, since it was pretty sweet; however, if you’re a big fan of frosé, this would make a fun summer dessert.

The Whiskey Hazelnut Latte was definitely our favorite out of the two. We enjoyed the coffee-forward ice cream, which the whiskey blended with smoothly, and also liked how the chocolate espresso flakes added a textural element to each bite. It’s the latest coffee-whiskey hybrid product to launch this year—last month, Jameson introduced a cold brew-flavored whiskey, inspired by the combination of Irish whiskey and coffee. Each serving has about half a shot of espresso’s worth of caffeine in it, and the whiskey has a 30 percent ABV. (So yes, you’ll need to be 21 or older to enjoy it.)

In addition to the aforementioned flavors, the Häagen-Dazs Spirits line also includes Amaretto Black Cherry Almond (non-dairy), Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, and Irish Cream Cookie Squares, which are like Klondike Bars. You can find the boozy flavors in grocery stores as well as at Häagen-Dazs shops.