When Is Häagen-Dazs Free Cone Day 2019?

Warm weather is here (warm enough, anyway) and that means one thing: It’s ice cream season. We’re content to eat ice cream any time of year, of course, but there’s something more satisfying about polishing off a scoop of ice cream before it melts on a hot day. Thankfully, some ice cream makers are looking out for our best interests as the season heats up, including Häagen-Dazs, which is once again offering free ice cream on Free Cone Day.

When is it? Head to any scoop shop location on Tuesday, May 14 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to receive one free scoop of ice cream of your choice in a cup, sugar cone, or wafer cone.

While Ben & Jerry’s and Dairy Queen both have their own free cone giveaways, Häagen-Dazs’ is unique in that it calls attention to some of the brands more important workers: Bees. After all, aside from honey, bees are responsible for pollinating many of the fruits and other plants that help make up your favorite ice cream flavors. If you visit a Häagen-Dazs store on Free Cone Day (or any day) be on the lookout for “Bee Better Certification” provided by the Xerces Society, “a science-based nonprofit organization that protects wildlife through the conservation of invertebrates and their habitats,” the organization’s website states. The certification “requires the elimination of harmful pesticide practices and the creation of large pollinator habitats on farms.” Through the Häagen-Dazs’ loves Honey Bees initiative, the brand is in the process of earning the certification on several of its flavors.

Find the nearest Häagen-Dazs location to score your free cone on May 14, 2019 here.

But that’s not the only way Häagen-Dazs is giving out free ice cream this year. With the chain’s Sweet Rewards loyalty program, if you download the Häagen-Dazs app and sign up for the first time, you’ll earn one a free mini scoop or cone of your choice (not just in May, anytime). Then, with every dollar you spend at Häagen-Dazs, you’ll earn points to redeem for more sweet treats, plus be entitled to free ice from on your birthday.