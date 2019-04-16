Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri Team Up on a Tequila

What do you know about Sammy Hagar? Well, he’s somehow only the second craziest lead singer Van Halen ever had. He has his own brand of Cabo Wabo Tequila. And he has a chain of Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill restaurants (‘cause you gotta eat somewhere at the airport!). Meanwhile, what don’t you know about Guy Fieri — the man with such a distinct image that he’s inspired lookalike bar crawls! Well, here’s a fact that may have eluded you: These two guys are “longtime friends” — and now business partners too. Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri have announced their own tequila.

Set to launch next month, Santo Fino Blanco comes courtesy of the same third-generation master distiller who crafted Hagar’s first foray into tequila, Cabo Wabo, as well as the rocker’s second boozy endeavor, a tequila-mezcal blend called Santo Puro Mezquila that he launched in 2017 with the help of Maroon 5’s Adam Levine. Now, Hagar is keeping the celebrity collabs coming for this self-described “’old world’ style tequila made with 100 percent Blue Weber Agave.”

“Guy has always been a tequila lover and when he approached me about creating a tequila together it was perfect timing,” Hagar said, explaining that he was already working on a new blanco tequila. “Guy and I shook hands and a few months later we were sipping the most amazing blanco tequila we’d ever tasted.”

Meanwhile, Guy Fieri proceeded to knock his official statement out of the park. “There are a few things I know,” Fieri was quoted as saying. “Great food, killer drinks and wild times… and Sammy and I are makin’ it all happen with Los Santo.” Short of Hagar and Fieri getting together to launch their own fashion line, can we have any more fun than this? Is feeling this amped even totally legal???

Alright, I jest, but Fieri cooks dinner for first responders, so if the dude wants to try to sell us tequila with Sammy Hagar, why not? It’s not like David Lee Roth is offering up anything better.