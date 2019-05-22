Guy Fieri Accepts Walk of Fame Star: 'Thank You to the Residents of Flavortown'

When accepting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a celebrity-packed ceremony, Guy Fieri was quick to thank the people who've made his success possible.

"I’m surrounded by all the people that made this happen—I’ve got chefs, and mentors, and friends, and fraternity brothers," he said at the May 22 event. "You name it, they’re here. My dentist is here!" Of course, the biggest thank you was reserved for the folks that Fieri calls "the residents of Flavortown," the fictional town-slash-state-of-mind that has become integral to his flame-streaked, spiky-haired persona.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Emmy-winning Food Network star, who is best known for his series Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, was joined by his son Hunter and his longtime friend Matthew McConaughey, both of whom gaves speeches during the ceremony. Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer at Discovery, also spoke, and in attendance were Food Network personalities like Scott Conant and Marc Murphy.

"In a business where you can be anyone you want to be, you’ve been you the whole time,” said McConaughey. “That ain’t easy. Congratulations.”

Indeed, the occasion was momentous. Fieri is the third of three food personalities to ever receive the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (the other two being Wolfgang Puck and Bobby Flay.)

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

"I couldn’t have dreamed this big," Fieri said. "This is out of the stratosphere of dreaming."

After tossing his prepared notes to go freestyle, Fieri said the star belonged to everyone who was there and made his career possible. "That’s our star," he said. "I want you to come visit it, I want you to take your pictures with it."

In addition to his ever-expanding television empire, Fieri stays quite busy—this month, he launched a tequila, and his chicken tender restaurant concept is continuing to expand. He also keeps himself available for charity work when disaster strikes. In November, he fed first responders and victims in the wake of the devastating Camp Fires, one of many instances where Fieri has shown up after a disaster hit California.