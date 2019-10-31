Guy Fieri Really Digs Your Guy Fieri Halloween Costumes

Image zoom Jason Koerner/Getty Images

2019 has seen some interesting food-centric Halloween costumes so far, from Taco Bell hot sauce packets and a Cheesy Gordita Crunch tunic to a “Sexy Beyond Burger” outfit. There's also been an abundance of Guy Fieri costumes—so many, in fact, that Fieri decided to start a thread on Twitter to document them all, and fans have been going all out.

Treat this tweet as the official chain for allllll those pics of you all dressed up as me for Halloween. I’ll be retweetin’ the best costumes from now ‘till the 31st 👻 — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) October 29, 2019

This is off the hook 😂 https://t.co/petCJJNt3a — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) October 29, 2019

This little “Guy” is the real deal‼️ https://t.co/4WBx5NoSRk — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) October 30, 2019

At the time this article was written, the feed had almost 750 replies, a mass of spiky white-blond hair, goatees, flame-decorated bowling shirts, and those quintessential sunglasses. One user posted a picture of a little kid decked out head-to-toe in Fieri gear, tattoos and all; another friend group mass-dressed up as Fieri last weekend and said they “took a bus to Flavortown.”

The post that really took the cake, however, was a video from user @RawBeautyKristi. Kristi recreated the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives intro perfectly, and then made a pitstop at “Big Mama’s Coffee Stand” to review a Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich.

GET IN THE CAR. WE'RE GOIN' TO FLAVORTOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GUXGbutcxc — RawBeautyKristi (@RawBeautyKristi) October 29, 2019

On October 30, Fieri followed up on his thread and announced that because the costume entries were so great, Ergo Chef Cutlery would be giving away a Santoku—a Japanese knife suited for chopping, dicing, and mincing—to “the best of the best costumed ‘Guys.’” (To enter, users need to follow Ergo Chef Cutlery in addition to posting their Guy Fieri costumes.)

This isn't the first year fans have dressed up as Fieri; Chrissy Teigen did in 2015, beard and all.